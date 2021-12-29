"AB is a clown" - Shannon Sharpe tired of Antonio Brown always playing the victim card

The Antonio Brown Show has now entered its 12th season in the NFL. The former All-Pro receiver has Hall of Fame numbers but has been a nuisance to every team that he's been a part of.

One of Brown's most outspoken critics has been retired Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe, who is now co-host of the Fox One Sports show Undisputed.

Antonio Brown returned from a three-game suspension this past Sunday. He had been suspended for submitting a fake vaccination card to the Buccaneers before the season began.

After the game, Brown was asked questions regarding the suspension, and he refused to answer questions about the subject.

He even went so far as to criticize the media for writing about "bogus" things and the "drama" that they create.

These words, apparently, rubbed Shannon Sharpe the wrong way. Here's what he had to say about Antonio Brown on Undisputed:

"AB is a clown. It's always somebody else's fault. AB, the media wrote that you got a fake vaccination card. What transpired with AB in Pittsburgh is documented. They talked about it. They asked him about it. He goes to the Raiders and continued that booja, and everything that's happening in AB's life in the NFL. AB is at fault. And somehow he wants to make the media writing about his transgressions in the NFL, that's self- inflicted and say's that we're creating drama. No, you are creating drama... You refuse to come to practice in Pittsburgh, you showed up late for a meeting that was arranged for you, You were the one that went into the hyperbaric chamber with wet feet and got frostbite. That was you, you dum dum head."

As usual, Sharpe was brutally honest in his assessment of Antonio Brown.

Will Antonio Brown be a member of the Buccaneers next season?

Miami Dolphins v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The much-maligned receiver has made several missteps during his time in the league with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Las Vegas Raiders, New England Patriots and now the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians stated last season, before Brown's arrival, that he would be gone after even one screwup. Due to recent injuries to their star receivers, Mike Evans (hamstring) and Chris Godwin (ACL), Arians was forced to change his mind.

JennaLaineESPN @JennaLaineESPN I asked Bruce Arians about his comments last year, where he said upon signing Antonio Brown: “He screws up one time and he’s gone,” and what made him decide to give Brown yet another a chance. He said, “History has changed since that statement.” Have a listen: I asked Bruce Arians about his comments last year, where he said upon signing Antonio Brown: “He screws up one time and he’s gone,” and what made him decide to give Brown yet another a chance. He said, “History has changed since that statement.” Have a listen: https://t.co/JajkBJXabH

In the midst of this controversy and others this season, Brown has had several angry tweets for his detractors.

AB @AB84 Put some RESPECT on my name ! All of YALL !!!! Put some RESPECT on my name ! All of YALL !!!!

AB @AB84 Be careful how you treat people ; because you never know When you need them ! Be careful how you treat people ; because you never know When you need them !

AB @AB84 RESPECTED AND HIGHLY FAVORED RESPECTED AND HIGHLY FAVORED

Despite the recent injuries to their receivers, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will have a serious decision to ponder in the off-season about the future of Antoio Brown with the franchise.

Edited by Windy Goodloe