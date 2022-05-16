"Stop trying to give him so much credit" - Shannon Sharpe believes Tom Brady's appearance at voluntary camp is overblown

Tom Brady has reportedly been seen attending the Tampa Bay Buccaneers voluntary camp, which is a pat on the back for the 23-year veteran. However, Shannon Sharpe, co-host of the FOX Sports One show Undisputed, begs to differ.

Here's what Sharpe had to say about the praise of the seven-time Super Bowl champions' appearance at the voluntary camp:

"He was always there because he had to be there for offseason conditioning, so all he did was roll over into it. Stop trying to give him so much credit."

He went on to say:

"Everyone is motivated. The Rams are motivated to repeat. Patrick Mahomes is motivated to erase what happened in championship games. Joe Burrow is motivated to get back... Tom Brady is not the only one that's motivated. You and others to make out that Tom Brady is the only one that cares about football."

Although Sharpe may have a point, the Buccaneers quarterback reporting to a voluntary camp at this time of year is certainly a morale boost for the team.

Will Tom Brady return after the 2022 NFL season?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New York Jets

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate



The agreement is believed to be a long-term deal (more than the typical 5 years) and will come in at the $190M to $200M range over the life of the contract. Tom Brady’s deal with FOX will pay him $20M-$25M per year, making him the highest paid NFL TV analyst, per @MMcCarthyREV The agreement is believed to be a long-term deal (more than the typical 5 years) and will come in at the $190M to $200M range over the life of the contract. Tom Brady’s deal with FOX will pay him $20M-$25M per year, making him the highest paid NFL TV analyst, per @MMcCarthyREV.The agreement is believed to be a long-term deal (more than the typical 5 years) and will come in at the $190M to $200M range over the life of the contract.

Earlier in the week, it was announced that Brady will join FOX network at the conclusion of his career to work as an analyst. The deal is reportedly for 10 years and $375 million.

Many believe that since the deal was recently struck between FOX and the All-Pro quarterback, he may opt to retire at the end of the 2022 season. According to reports, FOX has made it clear that the deal is in place for anytime that the Buccaneers' signal caller decides to retire, whether it be this year or another.

As far as accolades and accomplishments, the legendary quarterback has achieved everything more than once. But the allure of an eighth Super Bowl ring cannot be underestimated. Perhaps it's the chase that motivated him to return for his 23rd NFL season.

The Buccaneers will once again unveil an uber-talented roster, including receivers Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Russell Gage, who joined from the Atlanta Falcons.

Leonard Fournette is back as the starting running back and the team is holding out hope that free agent tight end Rob Gronkowski will re-sign with the team for one last hurrah.

In 2021 Tampa Bay finished 12-5 before being eliminated in an incredible 30-27 divisional matchup against future Super Bowl winners the Los Angeles Rams. Brady has revenge and glory on his mind as they enter the 2022 season with lofty ambitions.

LIVE POLL Q. Will Tom Brady win another Super Bowl? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by John Maxwell