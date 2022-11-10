Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady recently spoke about the team's efforts amid their mid-season struggles. As the Buccaneers sit under .500 through the first nine games of the season, Tom Brady called the team's effort "embarrassing."

Tom Brady said via Unidsputed:

"There's only so deep of a hole that you can dig, and you know, if you dig yourself too deep of a hole, you got no shot coming out of it. There's definitely some things we do well, and some things we don't do well. Too much of good, bad, good, bad leaves you average, and no one's trying to be average.

"We wanna be a great team, way better than average. Correcting our mistakes, improving our effort, which that is probably the most embarassing part of our team, is our effort level on game day, and that's something we better fix."

"Undisputed" analysts Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe debated the topic. Sharpe called Brady "a liar," disputing how he handles the team's struggles with dropped passes.

Sharpe said:

"Tom had a lot of stuff in there that I don't agree with, like I don't have a problem with a receiver dropping the ball. Bill O'Brien jumped your you know what because you dropped Tiquan Underwood. And every time somebody drops a ball [Brady goes], 'What are we doing? Let's effing go.' What about that time on the sidelines where guys were so much better? Stop this, Tom. "

Skip said:

"On the dropped passes he called himself out, I make a lot of mistakes pre-snap. I check out to the wrong play. He said, 'I'm at fault more than they are for dropped balls.' Now you're ripping Tom Brady up for saying they drop balls. I don't get it."

Sharpe:

"Because you know that's a lie."

Skip: "Now you're calling him a liar?"

Sharpe:

"Yea, yes!"

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will look to get back on the winning track on Sunday versus the Seattle Seahawks

Los Angeles Rams v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Buccanners will square off against the Seattle Seahawks this Sunday at 9:30 AM EST in Munich, Germany.

This will be the first game ever in the NFL International Series where a game will be hosted in Germany.

The Bucs are currently two-and-a-half point favorites versus the Seahawks and are looking to get back at .500 with a victory that would make them 5-5.

Tampa is currently in first place in the not-so-competitive NFC South, but the Falcons (4-5) and the Saints (3-6) are right on their tail.

A win in Germany is crucial for the Bucs and could get them back on the winning track.

