"Kirk Cousins is better than Dak Prescott" - Shannon Sharpe has a critical take on Cowboys' star QB

Dak Prescott was selected in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys. It's easy to say that he has more than surpassed his draft status by leading the team to the playoffs three times during his tenure.

However, there are some who believe that Prescott still leaves a lot of meat on the bone when it comes to being one of the top tier signal callers in the league. One of those believers is Shannon Sharpe, co-host of the FOX Sports One show Undisputed.

Here's what Sharpe had to say about Prescott not being better than Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins:

"Dak is in the middle of the pack of starting quarterback. You can go 8 quarterbacks without even blinking before you get to Dak."

He went on:

"Every quarterback in the AFC West is better than Dak. Russell (Wilson), Justin Herbert. I'm taking Derek Carr and I'm going to take my homeboy. And then you go Brady, Rogers. You go Stafford, Jackson, Kyler Murray. Kirk Cousins is better than Dak Prescott. I could be the only one."

Kirk Cousins is a three-time Pro Bowler and was the NFL's completion percentage leader in 2015. He has passed for 32,593 yards and a career passer rating of 98.6, so if Sharpe's words are indeed true, it's not necessarily a referendum on Prescott.

Will Dak Prescott lead the Dallas Cowboys to the Super Bowl in 2022?

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - San Francisco 49ers v Dallas Cowboys

It's been a rough time for fans of "America's Team" since winning their fifth Super Bowl in 1996. The team seemed to drift at sea before drafting Dak Prescott in 2016.

He won the starting job from Tony Romo and the team has consistently, at a minimum, been a constant for the NFC East division title.

Last season, it all seemed to be going right for Dallas as the offense and the defense were at the top of their game until he suffered a calf injury in week six against the New England Patriots.

Dallas still won the division and faced off against the San Francisco 49ers in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs but lost 23-17 as time expired.

Can the former Mississippi State University Bulldogs standout lead the Cowboys back to the Super Bowl for the first time in over 25 years? If he can remain healthy, the Cowboys have a great chance to advance to the win the division, advance to the NFC Championship game, and then the Super Bowl.

Prior to his calf injury last season, Prescott was considered an early-season candidate for the NFL MVP award. Despite losing receivers Amari Cooper and Cedrick Wilson, Dallas still has more than enough to conquer the NFC.

2020 first-round pick CeeDee Lamb will now take over as the number one option for the team, with Michael Gallup sliding up to the second option.

With a lights-out defense led by 2021 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Micah Parsons, Dallas will look to get back to the Super Bowl in 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far