"I'd rather pay 20 bucks a gallon than have Trump in office" - Shannon Sharpe sparks debate among NFL fans over bold statement

Sometimes, NFL pundits like Shannon Sharpe cannot help but comment on politics. This is nothing new, but fans still jump at the chance to applaud or condemn the opinions.

This time, Sharpe expressed his belief that he'd rather pay 3-4 times as much at the pump over having the last president still in office.

Taking to Twitter, the tight end responded to a fan asking him if he still "hated" Donald Trump. To answer the question, the show host said he'd rather spend 20 bucks per gallon at the pump than live in Trump's America.

JudgeYouHarshly isn't the multi-millionaire that the former tight end is, but they would still fork over the dough.

Just thinking also agreed with the former tight end, mentioning their military heritage.

Tim Young had a bone to pick with the former tight end, calling him "out-of-touch."

Tim Young @TimRunsHisMouth @ShannonSharpe So you're an out-of-touch rich guy who doesn't care about regular people who are suffering... got it. @ShannonSharpe So you're an out-of-touch rich guy who doesn't care about regular people who are suffering... got it.

PS said that life was fine in 2018 under Trump. Of course, the former tight end likely pointed to his experience under the president closer to the end of his term.

PS @PS1321 @ShannonSharpe Life was so terrible back in 2018. We had cheap energy, no supply chain shortage, housing was affordable, unemployment reached 3.5% without the inflation, plenty of jobs, crime was a lot lower, borders were under control, foreign affairs were solid. @ShannonSharpe Life was so terrible back in 2018. We had cheap energy, no supply chain shortage, housing was affordable, unemployment reached 3.5% without the inflation, plenty of jobs, crime was a lot lower, borders were under control, foreign affairs were solid.

Everyone Hates Chris says the oil companies are the true villains behind the high gas prices.

Everyone Hates Chris @ckssense @ShannonSharpe I paid about this much for gas 14 years ago under a Republican President when I made $75,000 less than I do now. Plus, let’s check these oil companies receipts at the end of the year. They are playing us. @ShannonSharpe I paid about this much for gas 14 years ago under a Republican President when I made $75,000 less than I do now. Plus, let’s check these oil companies receipts at the end of the year. They are playing us.

AntifaCFO is essentially saying that anyone who has a problem paying too much for gas can get a tax credit for buying an electric vehicle.

AntifaCFO @CFOAntifa @ShannonSharpe The government is literally PAYING people to buy electric or hybrids. I got $6K back for my new ride in tax incentives and you can get $10K+ in some cases. A similar gas-only would have cost me $3-5K more overall. Many people (not all!) chose gas, now they take the ride 🤷‍♂️ @ShannonSharpe The government is literally PAYING people to buy electric or hybrids. I got $6K back for my new ride in tax incentives and you can get $10K+ in some cases. A similar gas-only would have cost me $3-5K more overall. Many people (not all!) chose gas, now they take the ride 🤷‍♂️

LeagueLeader pointed out that while they may pay 20 dollars an hour and live the same lifestyle, such a rise in prices would destroy struggling families.

LeagueLeader 🎈 @LeagueLeading @ShannonSharpe Who cares about the struggling families, right? This is what happens when hate supersedes logic. @ShannonSharpe Who cares about the struggling families, right? This is what happens when hate supersedes logic.

Steven Collier said that in the grand scheme of things, the high gas prices are a minor issue in an otherwise stable country.

Steven Collier @KOD_talks @ShannonSharpe Says a lot about people that want an otherwise incompetent person in office just to keep gas prices down. Nothing screams PRIVILEGE like “my only issue with society is inflated gas prices” FOH @ShannonSharpe Says a lot about people that want an otherwise incompetent person in office just to keep gas prices down. Nothing screams PRIVILEGE like “my only issue with society is inflated gas prices” FOH

S.smith said that such an increase wouldn't change Sharpe's life, but it would undoubtedly affect the middle class.

s.smith @ssmith00252777 @ShannonSharpe Says a multi-millionaire... Middle class America may have a different opinion. @ShannonSharpe Says a multi-millionaire... Middle class America may have a different opinion.

Gabe Hernandez echoed s.smith's thoughts by posting a picture of the former tight end's reported net worth.

Overall, as in most public political discourse, the response was mixed. Some wholeheartedly agreed with the host. Others laughed at his idea. Others called him essentially "out-of-touch" and selfish in his hypothetical sacrifice.

Who is Shannon Sharpe?

SiriusXM At Super Bowl LIV - Day 1

Sharpe is a former tight end for the Denver Broncos who played under John Elway in the 1990s. The tight end played from 1990 to 2003, earning more than 10,000 yards and 62 receiving touchdowns. He earned 8,439 yards and 55 touchdowns with the Broncos from 1990 to 1999 and from 2002 to 2003. With his other team, the Baltimore Ravens, he accumulated 1,621 yards and seven touchdowns.

Today, the 53-year-old former tight end is the co-host of Undisputed, a sports debate talk show co-hosted by Skip Bayless on Fox Sports 1.

Edited by Piyush Bisht