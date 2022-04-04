"I'd rather pay 20 bucks a gallon than have Trump in office" - Shannon Sharpe sparks debate among NFL fans over bold statement

Sometimes, NFL pundits like Shannon Sharpe cannot help but comment on politics. This is nothing new, but fans still jump at the chance to applaud or condemn the opinions.
This time, Sharpe expressed his belief that he'd rather pay 3-4 times as much at the pump over having the last president still in office.
Taking to Twitter, the tight end responded to a fan asking him if he still "hated" Donald Trump. To answer the question, the show host said he'd rather spend 20 bucks per gallon at the pump than live in Trump's America.
JudgeYouHarshly isn't the multi-millionaire that the former tight end is, but they would still fork over the dough.
Just thinking also agreed with the former tight end, mentioning their military heritage.
Tim Young had a bone to pick with the former tight end, calling him "out-of-touch."
PS said that life was fine in 2018 under Trump. Of course, the former tight end likely pointed to his experience under the president closer to the end of his term.
Everyone Hates Chris says the oil companies are the true villains behind the high gas prices.
AntifaCFO is essentially saying that anyone who has a problem paying too much for gas can get a tax credit for buying an electric vehicle.
LeagueLeader pointed out that while they may pay 20 dollars an hour and live the same lifestyle, such a rise in prices would destroy struggling families.
Steven Collier said that in the grand scheme of things, the high gas prices are a minor issue in an otherwise stable country.
S.smith said that such an increase wouldn't change Sharpe's life, but it would undoubtedly affect the middle class.
Gabe Hernandez echoed s.smith's thoughts by posting a picture of the former tight end's reported net worth.
Overall, as in most public political discourse, the response was mixed. Some wholeheartedly agreed with the host. Others laughed at his idea. Others called him essentially "out-of-touch" and selfish in his hypothetical sacrifice.
Who is Shannon Sharpe?
Sharpe is a former tight end for the Denver Broncos who played under John Elway in the 1990s. The tight end played from 1990 to 2003, earning more than 10,000 yards and 62 receiving touchdowns. He earned 8,439 yards and 55 touchdowns with the Broncos from 1990 to 1999 and from 2002 to 2003. With his other team, the Baltimore Ravens, he accumulated 1,621 yards and seven touchdowns.
Today, the 53-year-old former tight end is the co-host of Undisputed, a sports debate talk show co-hosted by Skip Bayless on Fox Sports 1.