"We have to give him some of the blame" - Shannon Sharpe insists Tom Brady should shoulder some blame for Patriots' lack of elite WRs

Tom Brady basically holds all major quarterback records and has the most Super Bowl victories of any player. He's been surrounded by some good teams with good coaching, but one position that never had a lot of firepower during his career was wide receiver.

The quarterback has indeed played alongside some great receivers such as Randy Moss, Deion Branch, Troy Patten, Julian Edelman, and Wes Welker. However, these were few and far between - especially in New England.

Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe spoke about the lack of blame people place on Brady when potential receivers don't pan out.

Sharpe said:

"I think the thing is, is that if we give credit for Tom Brady for elevating guys like Julian Edelman, guys like Danny Amendola, guys like Wes Walker, we have to give him some of the blame for not elevating Tiquan Underwood, not elevating N'Keal Harry, not validating a Chad Jackson."

Sharpe added that whenever a receiver or tight end shined in New England with the veteran quarterback, people would always talk about it and praise it. However, when a receiver didn't pan out, all people heard was how Bill Belichick messed up the pick.

Sharpe added:

"When [receivers] don't pan out, we talked about what was Belichick thinking when he drafted those guys. But I think the thing that really separates these two skills is the intangible, it is leadership."

Tom Brady is surrounded with a lot of wide receiver talent in Tampa Bay

Brady might not have often had the best talent at wide receiver in New England, but he's certainly surrounded by a lot of talent in Tampa Bay.

Mike Evans and Chris Godwin are one of the best duos in football today.

Evans has had eight-straight 1,000+ yard seasons, which is an NFL record, and Godwin surpassed 1,000 yards last season as well. Even with Godwin tearing his ACL at the end of last season, the Buccaneers still gave him a three-year $60 million deal.

