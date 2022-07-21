"Thank you for inspiring me with your honesty and authenticity" - Tom Brady posts a touching message for wife Gisele Bundchen for her 42nd birthday

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady celebrated his wife Gisele Bundchen's birthday as she turned 42 on Wednesday.

Brady took to Instagram to wish his wife a happy birthday. He wrote:

"Happy Birthday @gisele. Enjoy your special day and I know this year will be your best year yet ❤️. Thank you for inspiring me with your honesty and authenticity."

The two started dating in December 2006 and married on February 26, 2009. They have been with each other for more than 13 years. They have two kids together, Benjamin, 12 years old, and Vivian, who is nine.

The two share a lot of success and are one of the most famous celebrity couples.

Tom Brady admits the toughest part about being a parent is teaching humility to his kids

Super Bowl LIII - New England Patriots v Los Angeles Rams

While he is near-perfect on the football field, some things in life are harder for Brady. Brady has more challenges being an adult than being on the football team.

Brady recently talked about the struggles of being an adult. He thinks one of the toughest things is teaching his kids how to be humble.

Brady said:

"I look at my life, and my family, and it's so fast. We have people that clean for us. We have people that make our food. We have people that drive us to the airport if we need that. You know, we get off a plane and there's people waiting there for us, and we get ushered in."

Brady continued, recalling his and Gisele's childhood experiences:

"I think the hardest thing for us as parents, myself and my wife...My wife grew up in rural Brazil...very small kind of farming town, very simple girl. There are two bedrooms in their house—one for their parents and one for her and her five sisters. I grew up in a middle-class family in California. My dad worked his ass off for our family. My mom stayed at home [and] took care of us kids, and I saw my mom work every day to make food for us at night and wash our clothes."

Brady admitted he is still learning a lot of things about being a parent:

"That's my kids' reality, which is the hard part... To say, 'Guys, this is not the way reality really is...' What can we do about that? It's hard to make those things up, too. I can't say, 'Hey, we're gonna go back and live on Portola Drive in San Mateo (Tom's hometown).' It's a pretty hard thing to do just for privacy purposes. I don't know the right answer as a parent. There's a lot of things I'm still learning...I know I've screwed up a lot of things. That's the reality of being a parent."

Brady will be entering his 23rd season in the league, which could be his last, as he was initially set to retire this off-season. Maybe next off-season, he will be able to become a full-time dad.

If you use any of the quotes above, please credit Tom Brady, people.com, and H/T Sportskeeda.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far