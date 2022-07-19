"Not Eddie Lacy 2.0 man" - NFL fans concerned over Buccaneers RB struggling with managing weight ahead of 2022 season

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette has been a valuable piece of the Tampa Bay offense the last two seasons.

The former fourth-overall pick was selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2017 and signed with Tampa Bay on September 6, 2020, to a one-year contract after the Jaguars released him.

In his first season with Tampa Bay, he recorded 600 total yards and scored 6 touchdowns. He re-signed with the team on March 31, 2021, to a one-year deal worth $3.25 million.

This past season he was even better. He recorded over 1,250 total yards while scoring 10 total touchdowns.

While he's been good with the Buccaneers in his first two seasons, there are reports that Fournette is nearing 260 pounds this off-season.

Rick Stroud, who covers the team for the Tampa Bay Times, said that coaches aren't happy with Fournette's current situation.

Stroud said:

“The last time we saw Leonard Fournette he was about a donut shy of 260,” Stroud said. “He certainly didn’t look like a guy who could play every down.”

Stroud added:

“Coaches were not happy, and that’s an understatement, when (Fournette) didn’t participate in the OTAs, but then he shows up at the mandatory minicamp weighing damn near 260 [pounds],” Stroud said. “And that’s not a good sign for a guy that you’ve just spent a three-year contract on.”

Here are a few pictures of Fournette from practice in June.

NFL fans react to Buccaneers' Leonard Fournette being heavy in the off-season

This Twitter user hopes Fournette isn't Eddie Lacey 2.0.

While there is still some time between now and the start of the regular season, it is a bit concerning that Fournette is that size playing running back. He'll need to cut down some weight before the season or he could see himself on the sidelines.

