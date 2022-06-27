Leonard Fournette reveals Tom Brady's role in re-signing with Buccaneers

It's been quite the off-season for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. First, shortly after their loss to the Los Angeles Rams, Tom Brady announced that he was stepping away from the game after 22 seasons.

However, after a brief retirement, the QB changed his mind and returned to the NFL to chase his eigth ring.

Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette entered this off-season as a free agent. It wasn't a guarantee that he was going to return to Tampa, and he even visited Brady's former team, the Patriots, to see what they had to offer.

Fournette joined the Rich Eisen Show and explained Brady's role in his return to Tampa Bay.

Fournette said:

"At this time, I was a free agent, so I didn’t know if I was going to return to the Bucs or not — future was uncertain. So, I just went around shopping, you know, see what teams had in store for me. When I went up to New England, he texted me. He was like, ‘Man, what’s your ass doing up there?’ I said, ‘Man, just shopping around, seeing what’s good for me, trying to see what’s available for myself to provide for my family.’ He was like, ‘Man, I’ll call you back. I’ll call you back.’ Next thing you know, Tampa calls me with an offer."

On March 13th, the veteran QB announced that he was returning to Tampa. On March 22nd, Fournette re-signed with the Buccaneers. The running back was offered a three-year $21 million deal.

Tom Brady, Leonard Fournette, and the Buccaneers are looking to win another Super Bowl this season

NFC Divisional Playoffs - Los Angeles Rams v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

While their season fell short of a Super Bowl victory last year, the Buccaneers are one of the best teams in the league and will be contenders again this coming season.

Two seasons ago, in their first year with Brady as quarterback, he led them to the Super Bowl. They became world champions, defeating the Kansas Chiefs 31-9 in dominating fashion. Fournette was also a part of the team.

Against the Rams in the Divisional round of the 2021/22 playoffs, they almost came back from a 27-point deficit, but lost in an instant classic.

With Fournette re-signed and most key pieces like Mike Evans and Devin White still in place with the Bucs, they're expected to make another deep playoff run this year.

If you use any quotes, credit Leonard Fournette & The Rich Eisen Show H/T Sportskeeda

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far