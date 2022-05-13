“I still think it's a crappy division” - Shannon Sharpe on who wins the NFC East division in 2022

The NFC East division of professional football has often been referred to as the NFC least over the past few seasons. Mainly due to the perceived futility of its four teams. Last season, the Dallas Cowboys made great strides in trying to eradicate that unofficial title for the division.

Shannon Sharpe, co-host of the FOX Sports One show Undisputed, believes that no matter who wins, he still considers the division to be lackluster. Here's what he had to say about which team he thinks will win the division next season:

“I'm going to say (the Cowboys) win the division. I'm going to say they win the division at 10-7. I'm going to say that the Eagles will finish second in the division at 9-8, but it's going to be close."

He went on to say:

"I think it comes down to the last two weeks of the season before we determine who's going to win the NFC East. I still think it's a crappy division, because with the Commanders and the Giants, I still don't trust their quarterbacks."

The Washington Commanders traded for quarterback Carson Wentz in the offseason. He came off after a disappointing season with the Indianapolis Colts.

The Philadelphia Eagles will enter the 2022 season with third-year quarterback Jalen Hurts. The Eagles will hope to be better next season on offense by adding former Tennessee Titans receiver A.J. Brown in a trade that happened during the NFL Draft.

Both Wentz and Hurts are entering make-or-break years with their respective franchises and in their careers.

Which NFC team will emerge to play in the Super Bowl?

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Philadelphia Eagles v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Tom Brady has agreed to join Fox Sports as its lead NFL analyst whenever he stops playing, Lachlan Murdoch announced. Tom Brady has agreed to join Fox Sports as its lead NFL analyst whenever he stops playing, Lachlan Murdoch announced.

The NFC has plenty of contenders that will do battle next season to represent the conference in Super Bowl LVII. The Dallas Cowboys, Los Angeles Rams, Green Bay Packers, and San Francisco 49ers are all gearing up to make a strong run to win next season's Lombardi Trophy.

But the one team that the oddsmakers have predicted to rise above the rest are the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Since Tom Brady decided to return after a brief 40 day retirement, the odds have been in their favor.

During the offseason, the Buccaneers re-signed receiver Chris Godwin to continue to be paired with fellow All-Pro receiver Mike Evans. Tampa also re-signed starting running back Leonard Fournette after a brief free agent flirtation with the New England Patriots.

Tampa Bay lost guards Ali Marpet and Alex Cappa to retirement and the Cincinnati Bengals, respectively. However, they addressed the issue by trading for former Patriots guard Shaq Mason.

Last season, they suffered several injuries, particularly in the defensive secondary. They lost in the final seconds to the Los Angeles Rams by a score of 30-27 in the Divisional Round of the playoffs.

With Tom Brady looking to avenge their loss (and a hefty contract waiting from FOX sports as an analyst at the conclusion of his career), the Buccaneers are the most obvious threat to come out of the conference.

