"Get your butt up and do one more" - Shaquille O'Neal urges Tom Brady to reconsider retirement

Tom Brady's recent "official" retirement has fans, players, coaches and celebrities alike all pining for another season of excellence from the man himself.

That includes the great Shaquille O'Neal.

The Hall of Fame basketball legend is known for his witty outtakes as much as his patented alley-oop dunks from the likes of Brian Shaw and Kobe Bryant.

Shaq recently took to Instagram to post how he felt after hearing the news of the seven-time Super Bowl champion's retirement:

"No man. Get your butt up and do one more year. Love you bro... absolute joy to watch."

Shaq is merely stating what much of the free world has been pondering since Tom Brady made his official announcement to retire on Tuesday. The phrase "you don't miss a good thing until it's gone" is evident here as many would like to see at least one more season of the No. 12 at quarterback.

What is next for Tom Brady?

It's a question that looms large, especially with the competitive spirit of the seven-time Super Bowl champion. Over the course of his 22-year career, the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers' signal-caller has taken on several endeavors off the field.

TB12 Sports is one of Brady's companies that delves into nutritional health and wellness. The now-former quarterback also launched Autograph, an NFT (non-fungible token) agency that aims to bring a bevy of celebrities to the forefront of the NFT arena.

One of the newest business ventures for the three-time NFL MVP is titled "Brady," an apparel line that already boasts Shedeur Sanders, the son of Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders, as one of the athletes endorsing the line.

Tom Brady leaves the game as the most prolific passer in NFL history

The 199th selection in the 2000 NFL Draft has ended his career as the most prolific passer in NFL history. With 22 years of professional football in the books, the future first-ballot Hall of Famer has captured just about every meaningful passing record that exists.

A few of the records held by the longtime quarterback of the New England Patriots include but are not limited to the most career passing yards (84,520), most career touchdown passes (624), most games with a touchdown pass (275) and most games won by a player (243).

The countdown is now on until the Hall of Fame comes calling in five years as the event will likely see two NFL legends enter their sacred club.

Longtime Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger also retired weeks ago after a storied NFL career.

