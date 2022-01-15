"She's the GOAT" - Tom Brady reveals Gisele Bundchen's influence on his new apparel line Brady Brand

Quarterback Tom Brady may be preparing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' upcoming Wild Card matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. But that isn't the only thing he's had on his mind this week.

The Buccaneers quarterback officially launched Brady Brand, his menswear line, earlier this week. He has been working on his clothing line for three years, and it has been designed using the best materials to make training even easier.

When making his rounds with the media this week, the 7-time Super Bowl champion spoke about what it took to create the best products, and he was, of course, asked about whether his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, had any input in the creation of the eponymous label.

“She’s obviously, in my view, the GOAT of what she’s done in her career. Not only that, she’s an incredible person with the most amazing integrity. Yeah, she’s been in fashion for a long time, but I would say she has amazing tastes. I think we’re similar in ways that we don’t compromise anything... She’s super helpful. Like I said, she has great tastes and great sensibility, too.” - interview on GMA

He raved about his wife's "great taste" and how he admires the career that she has had in fashion.

Tom Brady credits wife Gisele Bundchen for her influence on his new clothing line

He went on to say that he considers his wife to be the best or the "GOAT" in her career. He said that Bundchen was helpful in the creation process, but he also went into detail about his love for fashion as well, which is something that the couple has in common. He, also, said that part of the reason that the clothing line took three years to create was because he wanted to be a part of the entire process and decision-making.

"I'm very involved, and I love doing it. I just kind of love fashion and apparel. I just want to be as hands-on as possible.”-Tom Brady on his love of fashion and his new clothing line "Brady"

The goal of the the line was to make something that athletes could wear and breathe in while training. The 44-year-old partnered with some of the biggest names in collegiate sports to get his menswear line to all athletes and become a household name. But the prices of the menswear line may not be affordable for all, T-shirts cost around $50 and hats cost around $65 each.

