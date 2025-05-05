"Shedeur Sanders gon hate this mf": NFL fans react as Browns add Diontae Johnson to wide receiver room ahead of 2025 season

Diontae Johnson will play for the Cleveland Browns after spending five years with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The veteran wide receiver starred in 77 games, including 67 starts, recording 391 receptions for 4,363 receiving yards and 25 touchdowns. He also added 19 carries for 134 rushing yards with the Steelers.

In 2024, Johnson bounced between three franchises, the Baltimore Ravens, Houston Texans and Carolina Panthers, but only secured 33 receptions. Football fans reacted to his move to the Browns.

"Shedeur gon hate this mf," one said.

"Too bad your quarterback room is bad," another wrote.

"Yeah. Sanders will be MVP," one tweeted.

Others expressed their disappointment with Cleveland's decision to bring in Johnson.

"Hopefully he gets his mental right because according to all his teams the last 2 years he’s been a headache! But if he is on the right headspace he could get back to 1k yardage and be an asset," one fan said.

"dude's a cancer in the locker room. You don't go to 4 teams, all In desperate need for a WR and just keep getting cut time after time after time.. we don't need a guy like that. He's obviously," another fan commented.

"Clowns'fan....The Browns are a great team...The Browns are a great team...The Browns are a great team...You will root...You will buy Shadeur's jersey...The Browns are a great team...Superbowl SuperBrowns...Woof Woof...Miller Lite...Journey concert...We Arent Ranked 32nd," a fan wrote.

What to expect from Diontae Johnson with Browns?

The Cleveland Browns signed Diontae Johnson, and many are intrigued to see what he brings to the table. Elijah Moore is headed to Buffalo, and the team skipped wideouts in the draft, so Johnson’s arrival with 89 career games is a boost for the Browns.

Johnson may not be the WR1 in Cleveland, but his ability to create separation downfield and run clean routes out wide can’t be overlooked. His 1.49 yards per route run last season put him in the same neighborhood as DJ Moore and Jaylen Waddle.

Jerry Jeudy will likely lead the room after a breakout year, and Cedric Tillman will be his backup after showing flashes before a concussion setback. Johnson brings much-needed experience, and his one-year deal can be considered low-risk, high-reward if he can keep locker room drama at bay.

if he buys into the Browns’ evolving under-center system, Johnson could be a key piece in a sneaky-dangerous offense.

