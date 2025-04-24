Shedeur Sanders opens up about high school celebration he plans to bring to NFL

Shedeur Sanders is not a typical college football player. When he first joined Colorado, there were already many eyes on him because of his last name, as he's the son of a legendary football player, Deion Sanders.
While, like everything else, Shedeur's watch celebration is a topic of discussion in the football world, the Colorado quarterback made it clear that he will continue doing it in the NFL.
During an interview with Overtime on April 24, Shedeur Sanders was asked if he would take his iconic celebration to the league, to which he said:
"Of course, that's my celebration," Sanders said. "Any time anybody holds their wrist up, they pay tribute to me, man."
The Colorado quarterback's attitude is also unlike most other players in his class. Shedeur likes to wear big, diamond-studded necklaces, use luxurious accessories, and show off his watches worth up to $70,000.
This habit originates from his iconic watch celebration, "perfect timing." Starting in the 2023 college football season, whenever Shedeur scored a touchdown or an interception, he celebrated it by putting his wrist up and showcasing his hypothetical watch.
While many celebrities, including Rick Ross, DJ C, Bree Hall, Garrett Wilson, Devonte Adams, and others, got on the watch celebration train with Shedeur Sanders, some considered it disrespectful.
After a game against the Colorado State Rams, Jay Norvell's wife tweeted:
“Shedeur acted like a B when Jay turned his back after trying to talk to his dad and held up his watch,” Kim Norvell wrote in a now-deleted tweet.
Shedeur Sanders reveals who he will hug first after getting drafted: Mom or dad?
Deion Sanders and his ex-wife, Pilar Sanders, divorced in 2013 and haven't spoken since. Their lack of friendship was visible on Colorado's Senior Day, when Shedeur and Shilo Sanders made up a plan to have their parents walk them on the field together.
Their plan was unsuccessful as Deion Sanders stepped away at the last minute, leaving fans in stitches about the sons' attempt at a potential reunion.
So when asked whether Shedeur will hug his mom or dad first when he initially hears the good news, he confirmed that he will hug both of them at the same time. This will make their heads touch each other, further joking about a potential rekindling of love.
