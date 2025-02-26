Shemar Turner of the Texas A&M Aggies is amongst a host of excellent defensive lineman prospects entering the 2025 NFL Draft.

Turner will be hoping to impress scouts at the NFL Combine this week both with his on-field performances, as well as when he interviews with team executives.

During his time in Texas, Turner was named second-team Freshman All-SEC in 2021 and Second-team All-SEC in 2023.

Shemar Turner's NFL Draft profile

NCAA Football: Texas A&M DL Shemar Turner - Source: Imagn

Despite a decline in production in 2024, which saw Turner record 36 total tackles and two sacks down from six sacks in 2023, many NFL scouts will be excited by the 22-year-old prospect.

Wyatt Brooks of nfldraftbuzz.com wrote on Turner:

"Shemar Turner projects as a scheme-specific contributor with the potential to develop into a more impactful player. His versatility to play multiple positions along the defensive line will be attractive to teams employing multiple fronts.

"Turner's blend of size, strength, and athleticism suggests he could thrive in a system that utilizes him as a moveable chess piece, exploiting favorable matchups."

Turner's athleticism and versatility will definitely appeal to scouts ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft, and he's currently projected to be selected between the second and fourth round.

Shemar Turner NFL Draft Projection: 3 best landing spots for Texas A&M Aggies DL

#3 - Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys will be in the market for a young defensive lineman during the offseason. Dallas is due to lose both Linval Joseph and Osa Odighizuwa in free agency, and grabbing Turner could help fill the void left by the veterans.

As the Cowboys look to get younger and cheaper to help pay superstars like Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb and Micah Parsons, selecting a defensive tackle with their second- or third-round pick is a sensible move to make.

#2 - San Francisco 49ers

Another team with gaping holes to replace on their defense in 2025 is the San Francisco 49ers. Dre Greenlaw, De'Vondre Campbell and Javon Hargrave are all due to become free agents meaning San Francisco has work to do to fill the void they'll leave.

The 49ers also have an extra third-round selection under the 2020 Resolution JC-2A after the Houston Texans hired former San Francisco DC DeMeco Ryans as their HC.

#1 - Cincinnati Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals' defense took a step back in 2024, much in part due to the loss of DT D.J. Reader in free agency prior to the season. Their signing of Sheldon Rankins was a flop, and with both Rankins and B.J. Hill due to hit free agency, they'll need replacing.

Grabbing Shemar Turner with one of their mid-round picks could be a shrewd move, and allow him to pair up with second-year DT Kris Jenkins Jr.

