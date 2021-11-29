Should Bill Belichick be named NFL Coach of the Year 2021?

Bill Belichick is no stranger to being named Coach of the Year, and that could be the case for the 2021 season. That's if the New England Patriots continue their dominant ways and head back to the playoffs.

The Patriots were 2-4 heading into Week 7. The entire NFL thought that, with mediocre wide receivers and a rookie quarterback, there would be no way that the Patriots could rebound.

Bill Belichick had other plans, though, as they are now on a six-game winning streak. So, is Belichick a top candidate for Coach of the Year?

Does Bill Belichick deserve Coach of the Year honors?

The Patriots are always sneaky good, and Belichick proves,time and time again, that you can win a championship with players that don't necessarily smash every record in the stats column for their given positions.

Good coaching can make a world of difference, and that has always been the mantra for Belichick and his molding of every Patriots team. Mac Jones went from an unsure rookie to an astoundingly good player from the beginning of the season to now. His poise and maturity are through the roof, and Patriots fans may be saying, "Brady who?" soon. Well, not likely, but that's how good Jones has been.

The even crazier thing is that this Patriots team is not even chock full of stars. Their wide receiver room has Jakobi Meyers, N'Keal Harry, Nelson Agholor, and Kendrick Bourne. None of them are terrible players by any means, but they are no Cooper Kupp or Davante Adams.

Belichick made sure to pick tough and competitive players in the offseason that he knew would be an asset to the team and play their hearts out. That is always the case with Belichick, finding diamonds in the rough. He always seems to figure out a way to turn mediocre players into superstars within one season.

The Patriots have climbed above the Buffalo Bills and are now back in first place in the AFC East. Their 8-4 record speaks volumes to what every analyst thought they would be able to do with such a rag-tag group of players.

As it stands right now, Bill Belichick has taken a group of lesser-known players and turned them into one of the strongest and most competitive teams in the league. Belichick is a master of his craft, and if the Patriots continue to win and make the playoffs, he should be a shoo-in for Coach of the Year.

Belichick is every bit as deserving to win COTY. After Brady jumped ship, Belichick patiently waited through the Patriots' 2020 7-9 season. He stayed his course and is now seeing his team beat the toughest teams and be one of the toughest teams in the entire NFL.

