Should I drop A.J. Brown? Week 5 fantasy projection for Eagles WR

A.J. Brown caused a stir on Sunday when he seemingly sent a message about his lack of usage on the Philadelphia Eagles' offense. The seven-year wide receiver shared a cryptic message on X (formerly Twitter) after the Eagles secured a 31-25 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to improve to 4-0.

"If you're not welcomed, not listened to, quietly withdraw. Don't make a scene. Shrug your shoulders and be on your way," the text read.

Week 5 will see the Eagles clash against the Denver Broncos, who have one of the best secondaries in the NFL. Brown might not be in the best place to start on fantasy football teams, especially against the AFC West franchise.

Should I drop A.J. Brown for Week 5 fantasy football?

While this is a tricky situation, it's worth noting that A.J. Brown led the Eagles in targets during Week 4 (nine), but he only caught two passes for seven yards. The Eagles are looking for him on the field, but he seemingly doesn't like the way he's been used.

In four games, Brown has recorded 14 receptions for 151 yards and one touchdown. The Eagles have succeeded over that span while beating difficult rivals in the process, including the Kansas City Chiefs, the LA Rams and the Buccaneers.

Pat Surtain II limited Ja'Marr Chase, one of the two best wide receivers in the league, to five catches for 23 yards in Week 4, making a statement and confirming that he's the best cornerback in the league.

While dropping Brown would be an extreme decision, it might be safe to bench him at least for Week 5. The Eagles will clash against the New York Giants in Week 6, and that would be a better chance to start the former Tennessee Titans wideout.

Additionally, if Brown's frustrations with the team continue, he could be on the move soon.

A.J. Brown fantasy outlook for Week 5

A.J. Brown enters Week 5 of fantasy football as the league's WR13, right behind the Washington Commanders' Deebo Samuel. According to Sportskeeda's Who Should I Start tool, Brown is the best option this week. He is projected to score 16.8 fantasy points over Samuel's 15.1.

A.J. Brown appears to be a good option this week.

The Eagles have a well-rounded team with versatile players who can block, run and catch the ball. Brown isn't in the best position at this moment, but time will tell if he gets tired of the situation and asks out of Philadelphia or if the offense changes to involve him more.

