Should I drop Brock Purdy? Fantasy football outlook and projection for 49ers QB

As the San Francisco prepare to face the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 4, quarterback Brock Purdy is hoping to make his return back to the field this week.Purdy has been sidelined the last two games due to injuires suffered in Week 1 against the Seattle Seahawks. Purdy injured his toe and shoulder. As of Wednesday afternoon, he is on the right track to play Sunday, although, there's a small chance he misses another game. Should I drop Brock Purdy for Week 4 Fantasy Football?San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks - NFL 2025 - Source: GettyNo, fantasy owners that have Brock Purdy should not drop him. Per multiple reports, the expectation is that Purdy plays this week. If he doesn't play this week, he will very likely be back again next week. Initial reports suggested Purdy could miss up to five weeks, but with how good his progress has been going, it's expected that he'll be good enough to hit the field a few weeks sooner. Another reason why Purdy might be pushing his return is because of how well backup quarterback Mac Jones has done in his void. Jones has thrown for 563 yards four touchdowns, and one interception while going 2-0. Brock Purdy fantasy outlook for rest of 2025 seasonSan Francisco 49ers v Las Vegas Raiders - NFL Preseason 2025 - Source: GettyBrock Purdy played a solid game in the San Franciso 49ers' season opening 17-13 win against the Seattle Seahawks. In the win, Purdy completed 26-of-35 passes (74.3%) for 277 passing yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions. He also gaiend 17 rushing yards on five carries. In each of the last two seasons with Purdy as the team's starting quarterback, he's been one of the best fantasy and best quarterbacks in the NFL. He's thrown for at least 3,864 yards and at least 20 touchdowns in each season and has rushed for at least two-plus touchdowns too. He's done this while missing at least a game in the last two seasons. As for the rest of this season, Purdy is projected by fantasypros.com to finish as the 8th-17th best quarterback in fantasy this season. That takes into account the time missed (last two games.)With all the weapons he has on offense and with the team riding a 3-0 start already, Purdy could be in line for another productive season once he returns to the field.