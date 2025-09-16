Should I drop Colston Loveland in Fantasy Football? Fantasy projection for Bears TE

Colston Loveland was one of the highly touted rookie tight ends coming out of the NFL Draft. As such, managers who had missed out on the ol' reliable tier of tight ends were quick to snatch up Loveland. However, thus far, that move has blown up in their face with only two catches this season through two games.

Should managers cut their losses and move to other options as the waiver wire starts to thin out? Here's a look at the state of the Chicago Bears tight end room and if things will turn around going forward.

Should I drop Colston Loveland for Week 3 Fantasy Football?

Colston Loveland at Minnesota Vikings v Chicago Bears - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty

Put simply, managers should not start the rookie tight end if they have another veteran option capable of getting anywhere close to half a dozen points. Loveland is the clear second tight end behind Cole Kmet, which means that if there are targets for the tight end room, it will first go to Kmet.

Dropping the tight end is a tougher question to answer, as the rookie upside factor complicates things. If you can afford to stash him for a few more weeks to see if he hits, that would be the wisest move. However, if you can get some trade value and a potential starter in exchange for the rookie, it would be wise to pull the trigger.

Your best bet would be to send a message to the Chicago Bears fan in your league, if you have one, who has been subjected to the local media hype.

Colston Loveland fantasy outlook for rest of 2025 season

Colston Loveland still has a long way to go before it's clear exactly who he can be in the NFL. However, he hasn't hit the ground running early on. It raises questions about why the Bears chose the tight end in the first place with the tenth overall pick.

However, one positive is that the Chicago Bears are likely to spend most of their season chasing opponents, which could create additional situations to target the rookie. That said, Kmet has proven his worth in his career and has already established chemistry with Caleb Williams.

Unless Loveland explodes in practice (as he very well could), he has a steep mountain to climb that could take most, if not all, of the 2025 season. In the end, managers could find themselves waiting for a sunrise that will never come. Bears general manager Ryan Poles' April 25 opinion, as quoted by Bears media, about the tight end's strengths could be the final reason to move on.

"What stands out? Obviously, the dynamic skillset to separate but also when you really study him in the run game, the blocking is way better than I think people realize," he said.

Unfortunately, if he's viewed primarily as a blocking tight end, his fantasy football ceiling will be quite low as long as he's in Chicago.

