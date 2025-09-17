Should I drop Garrett Wilson in Week 3? Fantasy projection for Jets WR

New York Jets and Garrett Wilson fans were subjected to a gut-wrenching loss in Week 1 and a suffocation in Week 2. Wilson managers, however, were subjected to a hot-and-cold fortnight with an ugly showing in Week 2 but a commendable appearance in Week 1. Was the Week 2 performance indicative of what's on tap for the receiver this season?On the other hand, is a Week 1-esque output more likely to be the norm? Here's a look at what you need to know about the Jets star and how Justin Fields' health could factor in as well.Should I drop Garrett Wilson for Week 3 Fantasy Football?Garrett Wilson gets tackled by Pittsburgh Steelers defender Payton Wilson - Source: ImagnIn a word, no, dropping Garrett Wilson would be a remarkably risky choice this early in the season.Wilson is one of the only players worth having on the franchise, allowing managers to corner the Jets market with the exception of Breece Hall and Justin Fields.Of course, Fields' health has taken him out of the lineup for Week 3, leaving Tyrod Taylor as the only quarterback left to slot into the lineup at the time of writing. This may hurt Wilson's ceiling, but Taylor has proven to be able to move the ball without turning it over with four touchdowns and zero interceptions since the start of 2024, which is good news for Wilson.Wilson and Taylor have also spent some amount of time together on the field, which sets him up to perform better from the jump than other sudden change quarterback situations taking place around the league.Garrett Wilson fantasy outlook for rest of 2025 seasonIt might sound tempting at the moment, but hold off on trading Garrett Wilson, as Sportskeeda recommends trading for Wilson. Trading away the receiver would hurt you more than your opponent in most situations.The road to the endzone through the air will go through Wilson all season long. Unless a radical shift happens, the New York Jets are in line for a lot of deficits in the future. Meaning, there will be more reasons to pass than run, which sets up Wilson for plenty of late-game yards and touchdowns that won't do much for the end result for the team, but plenty for his bottom line in fantasy football.Justin Fields is dealing with a concussion, per CBS insider Jonathan Jones, which is usually a short-term injury limited to only a few weeks at most. As such, expect him back in the lineup sooner rather than later, which is likely to elevate Wilson.Wilson has also earned at least 1,000 yards in each of his first four seasons, despite the constant instability at quarterback. As such, expect the pattern to continue this season, no matter what happens at quarterback. In 2024, the wide receiver had seven touchdowns in a career-high, setting an expectation of many more than just his Week 1 score alone.