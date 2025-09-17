  • home icon
  Should I drop Garrett Wilson in Week 3? Fantasy projection for Jets WR

Should I drop Garrett Wilson in Week 3? Fantasy projection for Jets WR

By Ian Van Roy
Modified Sep 17, 2025 16:41 GMT
Pittsburgh Steelers v New York Jets - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty
Should I drop Garrett Wilson in Week 3? Fantasy projection for Jets WR - Source: Getty

New York Jets and Garrett Wilson fans were subjected to a gut-wrenching loss in Week 1 and a suffocation in Week 2. Wilson managers, however, were subjected to a hot-and-cold fortnight with an ugly showing in Week 2 but a commendable appearance in Week 1. Was the Week 2 performance indicative of what's on tap for the receiver this season?

On the other hand, is a Week 1-esque output more likely to be the norm? Here's a look at what you need to know about the Jets star and how Justin Fields' health could factor in as well.

Should I drop Garrett Wilson for Week 3 Fantasy Football?

Garrett Wilson gets tackled by Pittsburgh Steelers defender Payton Wilson - Source: Imagn
Garrett Wilson gets tackled by Pittsburgh Steelers defender Payton Wilson - Source: Imagn

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

In a word, no, dropping Garrett Wilson would be a remarkably risky choice this early in the season.

Wilson is one of the only players worth having on the franchise, allowing managers to corner the Jets market with the exception of Breece Hall and Justin Fields.

Of course, Fields' health has taken him out of the lineup for Week 3, leaving Tyrod Taylor as the only quarterback left to slot into the lineup at the time of writing. This may hurt Wilson's ceiling, but Taylor has proven to be able to move the ball without turning it over with four touchdowns and zero interceptions since the start of 2024, which is good news for Wilson.

Wilson and Taylor have also spent some amount of time together on the field, which sets him up to perform better from the jump than other sudden change quarterback situations taking place around the league.

Garrett Wilson fantasy outlook for rest of 2025 season

It might sound tempting at the moment, but hold off on trading Garrett Wilson, as Sportskeeda recommends trading for Wilson. Trading away the receiver would hurt you more than your opponent in most situations.

The road to the endzone through the air will go through Wilson all season long. Unless a radical shift happens, the New York Jets are in line for a lot of deficits in the future. Meaning, there will be more reasons to pass than run, which sets up Wilson for plenty of late-game yards and touchdowns that won't do much for the end result for the team, but plenty for his bottom line in fantasy football.

Justin Fields is dealing with a concussion, per CBS insider Jonathan Jones, which is usually a short-term injury limited to only a few weeks at most. As such, expect him back in the lineup sooner rather than later, which is likely to elevate Wilson.

Wilson has also earned at least 1,000 yards in each of his first four seasons, despite the constant instability at quarterback. As such, expect the pattern to continue this season, no matter what happens at quarterback. In 2024, the wide receiver had seven touchdowns in a career-high, setting an expectation of many more than just his Week 1 score alone.

About the author
Ian Van Roy

Ian Van Roy

Ian brings with him more than 6.5 years of sports writing experience to the Sportskeeda NFL team. He played offensive line in middle school and high school, and also made it to the top 0% matchmaking ranking in MUT play in Madden.

He possesses the quality of identifying unique story angles from quotes in press conferences, social media and interviews. He assimilates facts for his stories with a lawyer-like precision and verifies each and every piece of information.

Ian admires Peyton Manning for his ability to beat teams with his mind despite not being the best athlete, and is also a fan of Tom Brady. The Denver Broncos are his favorite team, and their Super Bowl 50 win in Manning’s last game is etched in his memory forever. Bill Belichick is his all-time favorite coach.

He has also grown to admire the Los Angeles Rams mainly because he and Cooper Kupp went to the same college, Eastern Washington University, with both finishing their college careers at the same time.

In his career so far, Ian has had the privilege of exclusively interviewing Los Angeles Rams General Manager Les Snead, Kwity Paye of the Indianpolis Colts and Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jamari Thrash. When not writing, he likes to play video games and be outdoors.

Know More

Edited by Ian Van Roy
