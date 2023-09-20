Should I drop Jamaal Williams? Exploring fantasy projection for Saints RB

Jamaal Williams abruptly exited the New Orleans Saints Week 2 game against the Carolina Panthers in the first half. He did not return to the game, leading to Tony Jones Jr. and Tayson Hill taking over their running game.

Despite Williams’ absence, the Saints pulled off a victory over Carolina. While their wins were by a total margin of four points, they are still 2-0. But with Williams not finishing the game, is it time to drop him from your fantasy football roster?

Jamaal Williams Fantasy Outlook in 2023

Jamaal Williams played two seasons with the Detroit Lions.

Jamaal Williams is coming off a season wherein he led the league in rushing touchdowns with 17. He also had 262 carries for 1,066 yards and 12 catches for 73 yards last year. That’s the vantage point fantasy football websites used in projecting his 2023 stats to 720 to 850 yards and six to seven touchdowns in 2023.

However, his early performances aren’t favorable to those estimates. He had 18 carries for 45 yards in Week 1 against an elite Tennessee Titans run defense. A week later, he had nine carries for 29 yards before leaving the game due to injury.

Hill led the Saints with nine carries for 75 yards with Williams sidelined. Jones Jr. finished the game with 12 carries for 34 yards and two touchdowns despite rushing for not more than six yards per carry.

Williams had the opportunity to rack up the yards and fantasy points in the first three weeks while Alvin Kamara was serving his suspension. Instead, his playing chances don’t look good following an update regarding his injury.

Should I drop Jamaal Williams in Week 3?

The New Orleans Saints is the third NFL team Jamaal Williams has played for.

There’s no sense in placing him on your fantasy football roster for Week 3. ESPN’s Katherine Terrell reported that Jamaal Williams will miss some time after injuring his hamstring. Saints head coach Dennis Allen confirmed the unfortunate update.

With his return uncertain, it’s time to drop Williams after two subpar performances. Kamara’s eventual return from serving a three-game suspension due to violating the league’s personal conduct policy will reduce his carries. Jones Jr. and Kendre Miller will fight for snaps in the Saints’ crowded backfield.

Miller will likely make his NFL debut in Week 3 after missing the first two due to a hamstring injury. Doing well in that game might put him in front of Williams in New Orleans’ running back depth chart. Unfortunately for last year’s rushing yards leader, the numbers indicate that Miller might do great.

The Saints will face the Green Bay Packers in Week 3. After two games, the NFC North squad ranks 30th in rushing yards surrendered, giving away 166.5 yards per game. If Miller can exploit that weakness, he will look like a better fantasy option than Jamaal Williams.