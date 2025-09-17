Should I drop Mark Andrews in Week 3? Fantasy projection for Ravens TE

Mark Andrews ended his 2024 campaign with a season-ending drop. While the new season is now heading into its third week, Andrews has hardly made a mark on the stat sheet, leaving managers frustrated and potentially ready to pull the plug.
With plenty of tight ends on the waiver wire who have had better weeks than Andrews, the question is whether it's time to let go of any hopes of a higher ceiling for the Baltimore Ravens tight end.
Here's a look at whether it's time for managers to cut ties with the franchise tight end.
Should I drop Mark Andrews for Week 3 Fantasy Football?
Even with Isaiah Likely out of the lineup due to injury, Andrews has been nowhere to be found. He is fully healthy, so there's no outside reason for his uncharacteristic slump. At 30 years old, he should still have enough gas in the tank to produce at a decent level, but it simply hasn't happened.
One can only think to believe that Lamar Jackson has lost trust in the tight end after what happened in the playoffs a season ago. The Ravens will face the Detroit Lions in Week 3, which could open the door to additional passing opportunities if they find themselves behind in the contest.
It's probably a week too early to drop the tight end, but it's a week too late to bench him. If you haven't already, it's time to start a different option, and if Andrews has another de facto no-show appearance, it will be time to cut ties.
Mark Andrews fantasy outlook for rest of 2025 season
At face value, Mark Andrews should have much more production than he does, considering his notable average salary of $14 million, per Spotrac. However, if the reason for his slump isn't that Jackson lost trust in him, it's that he is the casualty of the addition of DeAndre Hopkins.
Even with Isaiah Likely out of the lineup and full control of the tight end room, Andrews is still looking for his third catch heading into Week 3. One outside option could be the Ravens choosing to trade him elsewhere if they're not going to use him, especially with Likely showing promise and still half a decade under the age of 30.
If Andrews doesn't produce again against the Lions in any meaningful way, his last hope might be to get traded to a team that wants to feature a tight end heavily. Of course, the Ravens might also be content to keep him around out of sheer habit or as a de facto backup to DeAndre Hopkins, which could be the worst-case scenario going forward.
It isn't time to drop Mark Andrews, but it is a move worth making if he has another essentially empty stat line in Week 3.
