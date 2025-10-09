Should I drop Ricky Pearsall? Week 6 Fantasy projection for 49ers WR

Managers who picked up and played Ricky Pearsall had plenty of reason to pat themselves on the back in September. However, October has been a different story thus far. The tide might be changing against the San Francisco 49ers wide receiver, but then again, it might not be.

Ad

Here's a look at what's going on with the 49ers offense, starting with Pearsall, and a conclusion on what you should do with the wide receiver.

Should I drop Ricky Pearsall for Week 6 Fantasy Football?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ricky Pearsall at Jacksonville Jaguars v San Francisco 49ers - Source: Getty

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ricky Pearsall's most recent game was on Sept. 28. Since then, he has dealt with a knee injury. Pearsall didn't practice on Wednesday, per Cam Inman of The San Mercury News via ESPN, placing his ability to play in Week 6 in doubt. Put simply, you shouldn't start the wide receiver until he's shown that he will start without a doubt.

Ad

Trending

You should keep him on IR or at least on your bench. At this point, unless you are out of options, you shouldn't drop the receiver. Pearsall has earned triple-digit yards in two of his four games this season, making an aggressive move potentially one that could potentially cost you games.

A bit of patience could go a long way.

Ricky Pearsall fantasy outlook for rest of 2025 season

While Ricky Pearsall had a great September, there are still two-thirds of the season remaining. Pearsall hasn't been placed on IR by the San Francisco 49ers, which means they are confident he will return at some point in the near future.

Ad

Of course, the receiver himself is only part of the story. The team's offense is facing several injuries that could impact Pearsall's ceiling. The 49ers are currently dealing with injuries to Brock Purdy, Mac Jones, Jauan Jennings, Pearsall, and George Kittle.

At some point, seemingly most of those players will be back, taking a bite out of Pearsall's target share. However, until they return, it's wise to look at Pearsall as a high-end backup at the top of your bench who could fill in as a flex or a receiver in a pinch.

Ad

That said, if you desperately need someone, you might not be able to weather the storm. Trading Pearsall makes sense in that scenario, as there's still some upside there.

The final thing to consider is the upcoming schedule, and the 49ers are set to face some tough defenses over the next three weeks. The 49ers face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Atlanta Falcons, and Houston Texans.

The last two of those games make Pearsall bench-worthy, giving another reason to trade him. However, if you can weather the storm, you will be rewarded with matchups against the New York Giants and Los Angeles Rams in back-to-back weeks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ian Van Roy Ian brings with him more than 6.5 years of sports writing experience to the Sportskeeda NFL team. He played offensive line in middle school and high school, and also made it to the top 0% matchmaking ranking in MUT play in Madden.



He possesses the quality of identifying unique story angles from quotes in press conferences, social media and interviews. He assimilates facts for his stories with a lawyer-like precision and verifies each and every piece of information.



Ian admires Peyton Manning for his ability to beat teams with his mind despite not being the best athlete, and is also a fan of Tom Brady. The Denver Broncos are his favorite team, and their Super Bowl 50 win in Manning’s last game is etched in his memory forever. Bill Belichick is his all-time favorite coach.



He has also grown to admire the Los Angeles Rams mainly because he and Cooper Kupp went to the same college, Eastern Washington University, with both finishing their college careers at the same time.



In his career so far, Ian has had the privilege of exclusively interviewing Los Angeles Rams General Manager Les Snead, Kwity Paye of the Indianpolis Colts and Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jamari Thrash. When not writing, he likes to play video games and be outdoors. Know More

49ers Fans! Check out the latest San Francisco 49ers Schedule and dive into the 49ers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.