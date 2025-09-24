Should I drop Russell Wilson in Fantasy Football? Projections and outlook for Giants QB

The Russell Wilson era with the New York Giants is on thin ice. After just three weeks, the quarterback has been benched for Jaxson Dart. However, should this also be the end of the Russell Wilson era on your fantasy team? Here's a look at several different possible outcomes and one big reason you should think twice before dropping him.Should I drop Russell Wilson for Week 4 Fantasy Football?Russell Wilson at Kansas City Chiefs v New York Giants - NFL 2025 - Source: GettyThe New York Giants quarterback took the Dallas Cowboys to the brink in Week 2 in what was arguably the game of the year in terms of entertainment value. However, after just one more game, the Giants decided they had seen enough, benching him for Jaxson Dart. Giants head coach Brian Daboll made the announcement of the quarterback change on Sept. 24.You, in turn, should also bench Wilson heading into Week 4. As a benched player, the odds of him getting into the Week 4 game against the Los Angeles Chargers are remote.Even if he finds his way into the game, he won't be able to make much of a dent against the Chargers' vaunted defense in what will likely be less than a full four quarters. It would also be a sudden change situation, which backup quarterbacks are rarely ready for.However, there are a couple of reasons to keep him around if you have a quality backup quarterback you can lean on.Russell Wilson fantasy outlook for rest of 2025 seasonRussell Wilson was benched, so now what? This was seemingly inevitable heading into the year, with the first-round quarterback waiting behind the veteran. However, it is unclear just what kind of year the Giants are in for. If Jaxson Dart struggles, Wilson could find himself back in the lineup sooner rather than later, regardless of what Brian Daboll has vowed in September.However, one bigger possibility is that Wilson could be traded to a franchise with an unforeseen need at quarterback. The Giants still have Jameis Winston, so if they've seen all they need to out of Wilson, they can move out the quarterback and move in Winston to be the backup.After such a big game taking place so recently, Wilson might have put together a case to land somewhere else with a starting opportunity. If you have the luxury of holding on for a few weeks and there's nothing appetizing on the waiver wire, keeping Wilson around to see how things shake out could win you a game later in the season.