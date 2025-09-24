  • home icon
  Should I drop Russell Wilson in Fantasy Football? Projections and outlook for Giants QB

By Ian Van Roy
Modified Sep 24, 2025 16:48 GMT
Kansas City Chiefs v New York Giants - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty
The Russell Wilson era with the New York Giants is on thin ice. After just three weeks, the quarterback has been benched for Jaxson Dart. However, should this also be the end of the Russell Wilson era on your fantasy team? Here's a look at several different possible outcomes and one big reason you should think twice before dropping him.

Should I drop Russell Wilson for Week 4 Fantasy Football?

Russell Wilson at Kansas City Chiefs v New York Giants - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty
The New York Giants quarterback took the Dallas Cowboys to the brink in Week 2 in what was arguably the game of the year in terms of entertainment value. However, after just one more game, the Giants decided they had seen enough, benching him for Jaxson Dart. Giants head coach Brian Daboll made the announcement of the quarterback change on Sept. 24.

You, in turn, should also bench Wilson heading into Week 4. As a benched player, the odds of him getting into the Week 4 game against the Los Angeles Chargers are remote.

Even if he finds his way into the game, he won't be able to make much of a dent against the Chargers' vaunted defense in what will likely be less than a full four quarters. It would also be a sudden change situation, which backup quarterbacks are rarely ready for.

However, there are a couple of reasons to keep him around if you have a quality backup quarterback you can lean on.

Russell Wilson fantasy outlook for rest of 2025 season

Russell Wilson was benched, so now what? This was seemingly inevitable heading into the year, with the first-round quarterback waiting behind the veteran. However, it is unclear just what kind of year the Giants are in for. If Jaxson Dart struggles, Wilson could find himself back in the lineup sooner rather than later, regardless of what Brian Daboll has vowed in September.

However, one bigger possibility is that Wilson could be traded to a franchise with an unforeseen need at quarterback. The Giants still have Jameis Winston, so if they've seen all they need to out of Wilson, they can move out the quarterback and move in Winston to be the backup.

After such a big game taking place so recently, Wilson might have put together a case to land somewhere else with a starting opportunity. If you have the luxury of holding on for a few weeks and there's nothing appetizing on the waiver wire, keeping Wilson around to see how things shake out could win you a game later in the season.

Ian Van Roy

Ian Van Roy

Ian brings with him more than 6.5 years of sports writing experience to the Sportskeeda NFL team. He played offensive line in middle school and high school, and also made it to the top 0% matchmaking ranking in MUT play in Madden.

He possesses the quality of identifying unique story angles from quotes in press conferences, social media and interviews. He assimilates facts for his stories with a lawyer-like precision and verifies each and every piece of information.

Ian admires Peyton Manning for his ability to beat teams with his mind despite not being the best athlete, and is also a fan of Tom Brady. The Denver Broncos are his favorite team, and their Super Bowl 50 win in Manning’s last game is etched in his memory forever. Bill Belichick is his all-time favorite coach.

He has also grown to admire the Los Angeles Rams mainly because he and Cooper Kupp went to the same college, Eastern Washington University, with both finishing their college careers at the same time.

In his career so far, Ian has had the privilege of exclusively interviewing Los Angeles Rams General Manager Les Snead, Kwity Paye of the Indianpolis Colts and Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jamari Thrash. When not writing, he likes to play video games and be outdoors.

