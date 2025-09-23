Should I drop Terry McLaurin in Fantasy Football? Projections and outlook for Commanders' WR amid injury concerns

Terry McLaurin had a busy offseason and the start of the 2025 NFL season isn't any different. The seven-year veteran is off to a decent start to the season, but injuries threaten to keep him sidelined ahead of the Week 4 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.

He dealt with an ankle injury during training camp. Now, he suffered a quad injury that put his status for Sunday's game in question. The Washington Commanders come off a big win over the Las Vegas Raiders, where McLaurin shone until he left the field.

This could be a problem not only for Dan Quinn's team but also for fantasy managers banking on McLaurin to help them win their matchup.

Should I drop Terry McLaurin for Week 4 fantasy football?

That might be an extreme decision, but you might want to prepare not to have McLaurin available for Week 4. The Commanders are already dealing with Jayden Daniels' injury, whose status for Sunday is also uncertain.

Quinn said on Monday he would have more details on who could or couldn't be ready for Sunday on Wednesday, after players were treated by doctors.

In three games, Terry McLaurin has recorded 10 receptions on 17 targets, tallying 149 yards for the 2024 NFC runners-up. He sustained the injury with 4:47 left in the third quarter of the Raiders game. What was originally ruled a touchdown by McLaurin was overturned and the Commanders got the ball at the 1-yard line. He left the field after cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly tried to reach the end zone.

Dropping McLaurin would be a huge mistake for fantasy managers, more so knowing that he leads the team in yards receiving while ranking second in targets and third in receptions. Even if he misses the Falcons game, nothing suggests that he will be out after that.

Terry McLaurin fantasy outlook for the rest of 2025 season

Terry McLaurin has recorded at least 1,000 yards receiving in the last six seasons. He isn't on track to do it again this year, especially if he misses time with this issue. However, when healthy, he is the go-to guy for the Commanders. Jayden Daniels' absence could hurt his production, too, but he could finish the season with 800-900 yards and at least six touchdowns.

The Commanders have other solid pass catchers such as Deebo Samuel and Zach Ertz, but there's no doubt McLaurin is the No. 1 target.

