Should I fade Christian McCaffrey in 2024 Fantasy Football? Exploring RB1 outlook for draft season

  • NFL
  • Schedule ⚡
  • Dynasty Trade Analyzer
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer icon
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    >
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer icon
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    >
    Odds Calculator
    Odds Calculator icon
    Odds Calculator
    >
    Parlay Calculator
    Parlay Calculator icon
    Parlay Calculator
    >
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    NFL Playoff Predictor icon
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    >
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    DFS Lineup Optimizer icon
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    >
  • Playoff Predictor ⚡
  • Playoff Chances
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Standings
  • Depth Charts
  • Stat Leaders
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Should I fade Christian McCaffrey in 2024 Fantasy Football? Exploring RB1 outlook for draft season

Should I fade Christian McCaffrey in 2024 Fantasy Football? Exploring RB1 outlook for draft season

By Adam Hulse
Modified Jun 15, 2024 17:54 GMT
Super Bowl LVIII - San Francisco 49ers Media Availability
Christian McCaffrey fantasy outlook

Christian McCaffrey has been the clear RB1 in fantasy football during his entire run with the San Francisco 49ers so far. He finished as the highest-scoring non-quarterback in all league formats last season, on his way to being named the NFL Offensive Player of the Year.

All of this has obviously made him one of the most attractive targets for managers lucky enough to earn one of the top picks in 2024 fantasy football drafts. He has arguably the highest floor of any player this season, regardless of position, and may also have the highest ceiling as well.

While his dominance surely suggests that he will be selected with the No. 1 pick in many drafts this year, his recent success may actually make him more of a fade. Running backs have been the least reliable position in fantasy football when it comes to weighing past performances to future projections.

also-read-trending Trending

Christian McCaffrey became just the second player in the past 15 years, joining Todd Gurley, to finish as the RB1 in season-long scoring more than once. Every other running back since 2008 has only done so one time. This suggests that if the trend continues, the 49ers star could see some regression this season.

With the 2024 fantasy football season on the horizon, be sure to check out our free Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer & lock down your squad.

A case can be made that McCaffrey should be faded at the top of fantasy drafts this year. By no means should he be faded altogether, given his incredible ceiling and reliable floor, but other players have a legitimate case for being the RB1 this season. It's a risky move to pass on him, but a few options fit the profile of potential top-scorers.

Who to target if fading Christian McCaffrey at RB1

Christian McCaffrey
Christian McCaffrey

Some glaring trends exist when predicting who will finish as the RB1 in an upcoming fantasy football season. Of the past 15 players to finish as RB1, 13 of them have never done so before, 11 of them were in their first three seasons, and 12 of them finished among the top 30 running backs in the year prior.

This means that strategic managers at the top of a fantasy draft will seek a young running back who has a strong recent history but no RB1 finishes. Using this formula, Breece Hall, Bijan Robinson, Jahmyr Gibbs, Travis Etienne, and Kyren Williams all stand out as potential newcomers to the RB1 club in 2024. Fading Christian McCaffrey is a massive gamble, but one that could realistically pay off.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी