Should I pick the Browns or Colts defense in Week 15? Exploring matchups for fantasy football

With it being Week 15, your fantasy team is in must-win mode and the Cleveland Browns and Indianapolis Colts defenses could be just what you need to get the job done. Both these defenses make for intriguing options in Week 15, with Cleveland's D being one of the best in the NFL and the Colts quietly scoring a lot of points.

Defenses are an often-overlooked area in fantasy football, but to do so at this stage of the campaign is negligence. Defenses have put up 25-plus points on multiple occasions this season, with the Las Vegas Raiders doing just that on Thursday.

As each point matters more in Week 15, let's take a look at their fantasy outlooks, starting with the Cleveland Browns.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Browns defense fantasy outlook for Week 15

Browns defense fantasy outlook for Week 15

The Cleveland Browns defense has been elite in the 2023 season and that has filtered through into fantasy football. While their offense has been very up-and-down, being hampered by injuries throughout the campaign, the defense has stood tall.

Cleveland is on just about every list of Week 15's best defenses and that is primarily due to their proclivity for sacks and INTs. They face the Chicago Bears in Week 15, which could be a big day for their defense. The Bears have turned the ball over 21 times this season, so it is fair to expect that to happen at least once here.

On the season, the Browns' defense has recorded 38 sacks, 12 INTs, 8 fumble recoveries and 2 TDs, which totals 114.00 points in fantasy football and ranks fifth.

Sportskeeda's Start/Sit tool projects the Cleveland D to record 8.20 points in Week 15. This means they are not just a good pick but among the best in the league this week.

Colts defense fantasy outlook for Week 15

Colts defense fantasy outlook for Week 15

The Indianapolis Colts' defense has been much overlooked in fantasy football this season. While they have been involved in a lot of high-scoring affairs, they have continued to put up fantasy points and are surprisingly only rostered in 43.4% of leagues.

The Colts defense will doubtless be looking forward to facing a Pittsburgh Steelers outfit that has been cold offensively for two calendar years and is showing few signs of improvement. The Steelers have totaled 210 points this season, which is the fifth-fewest in the NFL.

Indy's defense has recorded 42 sacks, 13 INTs, 8 fumble recoveries and 5 TDs this season, good for 117.00 points. That ranks them third for point-scoring in fantasy football and the fact that no one is talking about this is phenomenal.

Sportskeeda's Start/Sit tool projects the Colts' defense to record 5.4 points this week, which puts them among the higher tiers of defenses. This number could increase significantly, given Mitch Trusbisky is starting for the Steelers at QB and is not averse to taking risks, which has resulted in turnovers historically.

Browns or Colts defense: Which one's the right call in fantasy football Week 15?

Given the numbers, if you are choosing between the two you should start the Browns' defense, however, that in no way means the Colts are a bad pick. The Steelers and Bears are both promising matchups, but Chicago feels like they have more points in them than the Steelers as a general rule.

Browns or Colts defense: Which one's the right call in fantasy football Week 15?

If you need a defense, the Colts are a decent streamer to target and you should take them if they are available. They are third for a reason in fantasy football and could be in for a big day in Week 15.