Should I pick the Jets or Falcons defense in Week 13? Exploring matchups for fantasy football

The New York Jets and Atlanta Falcons face off on Sunday in a game garnering significantly more attention than usual in fantasy football. While neither team is lighting up the scoreboard in fantasy terms, with six franchises on byes managers are limited in their choices for streamers.

Defenses are an oft-streamed position and both these defenses could be inspired starts in Week 13. Let's take a look at their fantasy outlooks, starting with New York:

Jets defense fantasy outlook for Week 13

The New York Jets have been disappointing this season considering their preseason hype. While losing Aaron Rodgers to a long-term injury was a huge blow, the team has struggled on both sides of the ball in recent weeks.

Having a poor offense can hurt a defense as they have to spend a prolonged period of time on the field and are often put in difficult situations. That has been the case in New York and with an offense that has put up a total of 48 points in five games, the defense has been hit hard.

In the same timeframe, NY has played some high-powered offenses, resulting in blowouts against the LA Chargers (27-6), Buffalo Bills (32-6) and the Miami Dolphins (36-13).

With that in mind, this defense comes at a real risk. However, they are one of the best defenses in the NFL and have a chance to prove it in Week 13.

On the season, the Jets defense has recorded 28 sacks,12 interceptions, 7 fumble recoveries, 2 safeties, 2 TDs and benefited from a special teams return TD. This is good for 96.00 points, which ranks seventh in fantasy football. Atlanta has turned the ball over 18 times this season, failed to break the 10-point barrier on two occasions and is yet to score 30 points in a game.

This makes NY's defense a possible game-winner in Week 13 and Sportskeeda's Start/Sit tool projects them to record 7.9 points. This is a good defense to start on most days and against Atlanta they are a very good pick.

Falcons defense fantasy outlook for Week 13

The Atlanta Falcons have not had the season many had been hoping or predicting either. Though quietly rebuilding, many had tipped Atlanta for the NFC South and a surprise package.

Like the Jets, the Falcons' defense is sometimes tested by issues on offense. While Atlanta is significantly better at scoring than New York, turnovers and three-and-outs have been a concern.

Atlanta appears a very middling team on both sides of the ball and this transcends into fantasy football. The Falcons have the 26th-ranked defense in fantasy football with 64 points from 22 sacks, 6 INTs, 6 fumble recoveries, 1 safety and 1 TD.

What makes them an interesting pick in Week 13 is that they play a New York team floundering on offense. Whichever quarterback NY puts out doesn't seem to make a difference as they have failed to score 15 points in a game since Week 6.

Sportskeeda's Start/Sit tool projects the Falcons defense to record 6.6 points, which means they are also a good pick in Week 13. As they are rostered in only 28.4% of leagues, you have a good chance of picking them up in a week littered with byes.

Jets or Falcons defense, which one's the right call in fantasy football Week 13?

Given the numbers below, both these defenses are good starts in Week 13. While NY's defense is superior in talent, Atlanta benefits from facing a struggling offense. While that could change here, it doesn't seem likely and this could be a low-scoring game.

If you have the fortune of being able to pick between the two, the Jets' defense should record more picks and sacks and thus get the nod as a safer option. However, the Falcons' defense could go big, so if you need a defense and they are available, pick them up and start them.