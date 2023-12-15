Should I pick the Vikings or Rams defense in Week 15? Exploring matchups for fantasy football

With the Minnesota Vikings shutting out the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 14, you'd expect them to be a sought-after defense in fantasy football here. Interestingly, that is not the case, with the Vikings' D rostered in 21.4% of leagues. Another defense that could be in for a good day in Week 15 belongs to the Los Angeles Rams and they are rostered in only 9.2% of fantasy leagues.

Both these defenses are putting up some interesting numbers and could win you a crucial game in Week 15 of fantasy football. With the playoffs either here or about to arrive, this is the time to analyze every available defense.

Let's look at the fantasy outlooks for these two defenses, starting with the Minnesota Vikings:

Vikings defense fantasy outlook for Week 15

After recording 20 points in a 3-0 win against a Raiders side who just hung 63 on the LA Chargers, the Vikings' defense looks very interesting. This defense has four other performances that broke the 10-point barrier, including 17 and 21-point days.

On the season, Minnesota's defense has recorded 36 sacks, 10 INTs, 9 fumble recoveries and 2 TDs, good for 113.0 points in fantasy football and the No. 7 rank. They certainly look like a good pickup based on the numbers and have a matchp against the Cincinnati Bengals to look forward to.

The Bengals are without Joe Burrow at QB and no disrespect intended to Jake Browning, they are a weaker side without him. The Vikings' offense may not be a veritable touchdown bonanza, but their defense has kept them in games.

That could well happen again here and Sportskeeda's Start/Sit tool projects the Vikings' defense to record 5.8 points. That likely depicts the risk of starting a defense against a Bengals side that still boasts weapons like Ja'Marr Chase, Joe Mixon and Tee Higgins.

If you think Minnesota will stifle the Bengals, this could be a big day for their defense, but it is certainly a risk.

Rams defense fantasy outlook for Week 15

The LA Rams have some of the NFL's most famous players, including defensive superstar Aaron Donald. Donald is a nightmare for offenses and while they always double-team him (even triple-team him sometimes) he somehow still gets loose.

The Rams, however, have not made the most of this attention and have mostly been unable to apply major pressure from other areas on the line. This can be seen in their numbers on the season. The Rams' defense has recorded 29 sacks, 7 INTs, 4 fumble recoveries and 2 safeties, good for 59.00 points and the No. 30 rank in fantasy football.

Given the numbers, this is a risky start but the Rams face the Washington Commanders in Week 15. The Commanders are a team that just can't get out of their own way and have a proclivity for mistakes such as fumbles and INTs.

While the Rams are not among Week 15's best defenses, with their offense looking to be full strength and firing, Sam Howell might get desperate for Washington.

Sportskeeda's Start/Sit tool has the Rams defense recording 4.8 points, which suggests this could be a high-scoring game. While a TD would turn that into a good score, the quantity of points that might fly in both directions is a concern. LA's defense is a risky start in Week 15 and should probably be avoided if possible.

Vikings or Rams defense: Which one's the right call in fantasy football Week 15?

The Vikings defense is a better pick in Week 15. They have a decent track record in recent weeks and put up more points regularly in fantasy football. While both these games could result in shootouts, the feeling is that Minnesota is better able to control the Bengals than the Rams are the Commanders.

If you are choosing between these defenses, you should start Minnesota but be advised it could blow up spectacularly at a pivotal time in the fantasy football season.

It would be best to avoid LA's defense altogether, and while there are better streamers to target than the Rams, Minnesota is worth a risk if you are desperate.