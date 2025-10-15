Should I pickup Kendrick Bourne in Week 7? Fantasy outlook and projection for 49ers WR

Kendrick Bourne became an important player for the San Francisco 49ers in recent weeks. After a slew of injuries, he became a starter in recent weeks, and has made an instant impact.

Ad

Bourne has had two great games with the 49ers and cemented his place on the offense. While he's likely to lose a few targets once the original starters are back in full speed, he has proven his value to Kyle Shanahan, and this is unlikely to change. The question is whether he's valuable in fantasy football.

Should you add Kendrick Bourne in Week 7 Waiver Wire?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

With Mac Jones as the quarterback, the stats have shown him to be a valuable piece. He has had 22 receptions and 354 yards in four games with Jones; the lone game he played with Brock Purdy as the starter quarterback turned into a one-catch game for him.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Brock Purdy has a chance to return to the lineup in Week 7, but Jones is likely to continue against the Atlanta Falcons. Perhaps more important is the fact that, according to Shanahan, Brandon Aiyuk is still a few weeks away from returning.

But the other starter, Ricky Pearsall, has a bigger chance of playing in Week 7. Bourne's production will depend on the pieces available for the game. If Pearsall is out, he's likely to have double-digit targets for the third straight game, but this could change if Pearsall is available against the Falcons.

Ad

Bottom line: He's likely a good piece to add to your roster in the upcoming week, but you should pay attention to the health of other pieces in San Francisco.

Kendrick Bourne's fantasy outlook for the 2025 NFL season

He had 142 yards in the past two games. But he finished both contests without touchdowns. His volume has been great with Jones as the quarterback, but his ceiling will only go lower in the next few weeks when players such as Pearsall, Aiyuk and George Kittle return to the lineup.

He'll have his share of targets in games, but he's not a good fantasy football option when looking long-term. He's not a superstar and his volume will lower, making him expendable when the starters return.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Henrique Bulio Henrique Bulio is an NFL and College Football journalist at Sportskeeda and the Editor-in-Chief of Pro Football Brasil. He has a total 13 years of experience working in American Football, and playing quarterback at an amateur level in Brazil has given him a unique perspective of the game.



Henrique follows the Philadelphia Eagles closely due to Michael Vick's historic performance on MNF against the Washington Commanders in 2010. His all-time favorite player is Ed Reed; he believes that Reed is the greatest safety to ever play the game. Bill Belichick gets the nod as Henrique's favorite coach for coaching the Patriots to glory over two decades.



If Henrique were to be able to go back in time and watch one game, it would be Super Bowl XLIX, where the Patriots and the Seahawks played a complete, back-and-forth game that concluded with one of the biggest talking points in NFL history.



Technical deep dives are Henrique’s specialty, and he ensures never to use misleading words in his articles, since he himself consumes a lot of information off the web. He has had the privilege of interviewing Cairo Santos, Lamar Jackson, Jim Harbaugh, Sean McDermott, Bruce Arians, Matt LaFleur, among others.



Aside from football, Henrique likes to play poker and Counter-Strike. Know More

49ers Fans! Check out the latest San Francisco 49ers Schedule and dive into the 49ers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.