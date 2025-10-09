Should I play A.J. Brown vs Giants this week? Fantasy projections and outlook for Eagles WR

A.J. Brown saw a stark decline in his production from 2023 to 2024. Thus far in 2025, his fantasy football return has been objectively disappointing. However, with a new matchup on tap, there are plenty of reasons to consider the wide receiver.

Of course, there are plenty of reasons not to consider the receiver. Here's a look at what to expect for Brown on Thursday Night Football and for the rest of the 2025 season.

Should I play A.J. Brown for Week 6 Fantasy Football?

A.J. Brown at Denver Broncos v Philadelphia Eagles - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty

One big reason to play A.J. Brown against the New York Giants is based on how Week 5 went on Sunday. The Philadelphia Eagles tasted defeat for the first time since before Christmas 2024, giving them plenty of reason to refocus and lock in. Brown could be one of those players.

An angry Super Bowl champion squad facing rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart trying to take his first steps in the NFL is a recipe for a blowout. If that blowout comes down Brown Lane, there might not be another receiver in the league worth playing over the Eagles wide receiver.

However, if the blowout doesn't come through the air via passes thrown to Brown, he could be in for another quiet day. Once the Philadelphia Eagles find themselves in the lead, they won't have much reason to pass the football, which leaves Brown with fewer opportunities as the game continues.

Brown is worth playing this week, but only as a boom-or-bust flex against the New York Giants, who rank 24th against the pass.

Saquon Barkley's knee injury appears not to be bad enough to keep him out of the lineup, per Eagles media in a Wednesday post, so he is likely to get the usual number of carries.

A.J. Brown fantasy outlook for rest of 2025 season

Every season, players reach a point in the year at which fans know what they are. Hope of a sudden change begins to fade, and once high-level draft picks in August find themselves on the waiver wire by November. Brown is in danger of suffering that same fate.

After suffering a nearly 400-yard decline between 2023 and 2024, Brown sits with under 200 yards nearly a third of the way through the season. At this pace, 1,000 yards would be a stretch. The receiver also only has one touchdown thus far after scoring seven touchdowns in 2023 and 2024 in each season.

Put simply, the pace isn't close to what he's accustomed to and shows little sign of reversing course. At this point, it might take some injuries on offense to force the ball to Brown, as the Eagles appear content to only feature the wide receiver once in a while.

Brown's best showing of the year was against the Los Angeles Rams, a team that allowed San Francisco 49ers third-string receiver Kendrick Bourne to have a career night in primetime. As such, it might be more than a schematic issue for the Eagles wide receiver.

Either way, A.J. Brown is most likely a player to bench unless he faces a struggling secondary. Even then, he should only be treated as a flex.

