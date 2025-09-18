Should I play Tyreek Hill vs Bills this week? Fantasy projections and outlook for Dolphins WR

For the better part of a decade, Tyreek Hill was a set-and-forget WR1 in almost every fantasy football situation. However, in 2025, his footing is as shaky as ever. Comments about wanting out of Miami have not faded from memory, leaving plenty of doubts about his level of commitment to the team and Tua Tagovailoa.

With the division-dominating Buffalo Bills on deck tonight, the question is how much you can trust the Cheetah in what could be an early-season-defining game for Mike McDaniel and the quarterback. Is this their last stand, and if so, will they go down swinging with their wide receiver? Here's whether you can count on Hill in Week 3.

Should I play Tyreek Hill for Week 3 Fantasy Football?

Tyreek Hill at New England Patriots v Miami Dolphins - Source: Getty

While his best days might be behind him, the receiver's Week 2 performance proved that there's still some gas in the tank, with six catches for 109 yards against the New England Patriots. However, the Patriots also gave up more than 350 passing yards from Geno Smith in Week 1, who proceeded to throw three interceptions against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2.

Expect Tyreek Hill to get on the stat sheet in Week 3, but likely closer to his Week 1 production numbers of four catches for 40 yards against the Indianapolis Colts. The Dolphins are set up for another big loss on Thursday Night Football, which means they will pass more often than they wanted, which means plenty of second-half targets are likely for Hill underneath.

At this point, consider him a WR2 heading into Week 3. If you can use him as a flex, you should be in really good shape.

Tyreek Hill fantasy outlook for rest of 2025 season

If this is set to be a lost season for the Miami Dolphins, expect plenty of second-half yardage-heavy production results for Hill. One wild card factor to consider is his open declaration of wanting out of Miami at the end of the 2024 season. He might get his wish if the Dolphins choose to kickstart a rebuild by selling at the trade deadline.

If they decide this is the end of their current iteration of the all-in team, they can attempt to move Hill's average $30 million salary (Spotrac) elsewhere to free up space and the roster spot to help see what they have in the rest of their wide receiver room.

If a trade takes place, Tyreek Hill could end up anywhere, likely in a WR2 or lower role. One cannot rule out a return to the Kansas City Chiefs, who have already shown they will consider adding past stars in lower-grade roles, such as with Kareem Hunt.

In the end, the receiver is a WR2 that could be a flex depending on whether he sticks with the Dolphins long-term this season. If he leaves, he likely will be a flex, and if he stays, he is set to be a usable WR2.

