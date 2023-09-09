Should I start Calvin Ridley in Week 1? Exploring fantasy projection for Jaguars WR's game vs Colts 

Calvin Ridley missed the 2022 NFL season after being suspended by the league for gambling. Being out for any length of time can hinder a player's career and Ridley was no different.

Furthermore, he played just five games in the 2021 season with the Falcons when he was in the top 15 amongst wide receivers in target shares. Ridley was traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars last November, getting an opportunity to be a starter once again.

The 28-year-old is listed as the WR1 in Jacksonville and is a factor in their offense in 2023. Ridley is looking to become an asset for fantasy football owners this season.

Calvin Ridley's fantasy projection

Ridley is expected to have a great fantasy season as quarterback Trevor Lawrence will be throwing it around the field in 2023. Last season, the Jags QB took a major step forward in his sophomore season, throwing for 4,113 yards and 25 touchdowns.

Ridley is on track for a 1,000-yard season with 999.5 yards with around 80 receptions and in the area of six touchdowns in 2023.

The projection may seem high for a player that hasn't played since 2021 but it could be based on his 2020 season. He was fifth in the NFL with 1,374 yards, 90 receptions and nine touchdowns. His 281.5 points made him a WR5 in PPR leagues that season.

Trying to reach those 2021 numbers could seem like a dream for fantasy owners, given the other weapons on Jacksonville's offense. Wide receivers Christian Kirk, and Zay Jones along with tight end Evan Engram could take some targets away.

All three players were in the top three in targets for Jacksonville in 2022. Kirk had 133, Jones had 121 and Engram had 98 targets. With Ridley's projected 80 receptions this season, he'll likely be taking targets away from Kirk and Jones. This is welcome news for potential fantasy owners.

Is Calvin Ridley a good fantasy pick?

Ridley is a good fantasy pick for your team as he's proven in his time with the Atlanta Falcons how good of a wideout he is. Joining the Jaguars could yield him the targets needed to help your team pick up some wins in your respective leagues.

His ADP amongst fellow receivers is at No. 16 and No. 35 overall in both standard and PPR leagues, respectively. Ridley is seen in the same class of wideout talent as Tee Higgins (WR14), DK Metcalf (WR16) and Deebo Samuel (WR17).

Expect the Jaguars star to find himself in the running to end the season as a WR10 should fantasy owners get that 2021 version of Ridley. Getting him means that owners like yourself plan to use him as their WR1 on your team this season.

Other owners could use Ridley as a flex option should they have better options at receiver. Overall, fantasy owners will be using him in some capacity should he remain healthy all season.

It cannot be overstated that he will be sharing targets with three other players in 2023. Yet, it won't fully impact his numbers should Lawrence seek another 4,000-yard passing season. Fantasy owners should come out fine with Ridley on their roster.

Should I start Calvin Ridley in Week 1?

Calvin Ridley and the Jaguars will face their AFC South rival Indianapolis Colts on the road in Week 1. The Colts were one of the better teams is allowing fantasy points against wide receivers last season. They allowed the sixth-fewest with 325 points, which might scare off owners.

Yet, this Jaguars offense is on a mission and it starts at Lucas Oil Stadium. When it comes to starting or sitting Ridley, start him. He is the better option of the two other receivers in Kirk or Jones. Ridley is projected at 14.6 points while the other two are just behind.

Kirk vs. Jones fantasy vaule against Ridley's

Lawrence has thrown for 785 yards with five touchdowns and zero interceptions in four previous starts against the Colts.

The third-year quarterback will likely throw the ball between 35-40 times, meaning Ridley could see plenty of targets.

The biggest concern fantasy owners will have to worry about is if Kirk exceeds his 11.2 projected points. Indianapolis could double either Ridley or Kirk, but not both.

How the Colts' defense attacks Jacksonville's wideouts is something fantasy owners might consider. Nonetheless, stick with Calvin Ridley and you'll be fine as he's the safer option.