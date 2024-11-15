Should I start Davante Adams? Week 11 fantasy projection for Jets WR

Davante Adams has been relatively disappointing in fantasy football since being traded to the New York Jets. His move away from the Las Vegas Raiders was expected to produce massive results by pairing him with his former quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Through four games so far, the duo has failed to recapture the magic that they had with the Green Bay Packers.

The veteran has failed to exceed 100 receiving yards in a single game with the Jets and has finished outside of the top 40 weekly wide receivers in three of them. He did finish as the WR8 in his other game, so he has still demonstrated that he has weekly upside. This makes him an interesting Week 11 option in a favorable matchup against the Indianapolis Colts' shaky defense.

Should you start Davante Adams for Week 11 fantasy football?

Who Should I Start

Determining which wide receivers to start in fantasy football lineups each week is often based on their recent individual performances and direct weekly matchups. Each week presents a new set of values for each player, so it's important to analyze all available options before finalizing lineups.

Sportskeeda's Who Should I Start tool recommends starting Davante Adams in Week 11 over several other star receivers. His teammate Garrett Wilson is one of those as Adams has superior projections (15.9 points) in receptions this week. This makes him a better pick in PPR scoring formats.

The Jets star also has higher weekly projections than CeeDee Lamb and DeAndre Hopkins. Lamb is dealing with a new quarterback after Dak Prescott suffered a season-ending injury, while Hopkins has been inconsistent since joining the Kansas City Chiefs. Despite Adams being relatively disappointing since his trade, he still makes for a strong pick in Week 11 fantasy football lineups.

Davante Adams fantasy outlook for rest of 2024 season

Davante Adams

It's reasonable to expect Davante Adams to have a strong finish to the 2024 fantasy football season, especially considering he has only been with the New York Jets for four games. He has a chance of getting that started in Week 11 against a beatable Colts defense before using the bye week after that to continue adjusting to his new offensive system.

Adams has finished six of the past eight seasons ranked as the WR11 or better during his time with the Packers and Raiders. He has also exceeded 100 receptions in five of his past six seasons, so he could be in line to break out down the stretch as the fantasy playoffs approach.

