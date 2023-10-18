Should I trade Brian Robinson in Week 7? Fantasy projection for Commanders RB

Brian Robinson was one of the biggest stories last year as he was shot during the lead-up to the 2022 season. However, fast forward to 2023 and the running back has overcome the traumatic event and now has served as a quality piece in fantasy football teams across the country.

However, has he peaked this season? Is it time to move on from the running back? Here's a look at whether trading him is worth it.

Should I trade Brian Robinson this week?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Brian Robinson at Washington Commanders v Atlanta Falcons

Brian Robinson is currently the 13th-ranked running back in most half-PPR leagues, per ESPN fantasy. In the last three weeks, he's recorded 12.1 points, 6.3 points, and 12.6 points, respectively. Those totals are solid flex numbers or potentially even RB2 numbers depending on the size of your league. Those earnings came against the Eagles, Bears, and Falcons.

Coming up, Robinson faces the New York Giants, Eagles, and New England Patriots. At this point, it's too early to trade the running back. While the matchup against the New York Giants doesn't seem enticing at face value after what the team did to the Buffalo Bills, the Commanders could easily get an early lead and use Robinson a lot.

Robinson recorded 12.1 points against the Eagles, so there's no reason to lower expectations in Week 8. In Week 9, the New England Patriots have been blown out in Weeks 4 and 5 while losing a close game in Week 6. Robinson should have decent usage in those matchups.

His main competitors on the team are Terry McLaurin, Curtis Samuel, and Logan Thomas. However, starting running backs are pretty much the lone positions aside from quarterback guaranteed to get a chunk of touches per game.

As such, while many mouths need to be fed for the Commanders, Brian Robinson's might be the biggest out of the skill position players.

Will Brian Robinson play in Week 7?

Brian Robinson at 2022 Sports Illustrated Sportsperson Of The Year Awards - Arrivals

Brian Robinson appears to be fully healthy, so expect him to see plenty of work in the Week 7 matchup against the New York Giants. In Week 6, he had ten carries for 31 yards and two catches for 25 yards and a touchdown. Expect a similar workload for the back this week.

Brian Robinson Fantasy Projection in 2023

Brian Robinson at Washington v Atlanta

The Washington Commanders running back has earned 79 total points through six games. That averages out to about 13.2 points per game. That puts him on pace for about 224.4 points in a 17-game season.

At this point, he's proven to be a quality every-week flex play. Unless one can get a starting running back and a decent second player, a trade should not be considered. Situations may differ on a case-by-case basis for fantasy managers, but at this point, hold on to Robinson.