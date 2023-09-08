Should I trade Jahmyr Gibbs? Exploring 2023 fantasy projection for Lions RB

Jahmyr Gibbs has been one of the most hyped-up rookie prospects ahead of the 2023 NFL season. His fantasy football value, according to his ADP, has also remained consistently high, even before he ever played in an NFL game. His explosive running style and elite receiving skillset are some of the reasons he has been such a popular running back target in fantasy football.

In the Detroit Lions' Week 1 game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Gibbs was not utilized nearly as much as many expected him to be. This has caused some fantasy managers to begin seeking trade targets for the rookie running back as they have become concerned about his role this year.

Jahmyr Gibbs fantasy outlook for 2023

Gibbs was selected by the Detroit Lions in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft after his impressive college football career with the Alabama Crimson Tide. The fact that they drafted him so high, instead of addressing their glaring needs on defense, demonstrates how highly they think of him.

His perceived value, paired with his ideal skillset, made him a desired fantasy football running back for the 2023 NFL season.

Managers who selected Gibbs in their fantasy drafts were likely excited to see him in action during the opening game of Week 1 against the Kansas City Chiefs. They were also probably disappointed to see that it was David Montgomery, not Gibbs, serving as the featured running back for the Lions. The rookie was outpaced heavily in the ground game.

While Montgomery put together a strong performance, including 21 carries for 74 yards and a touchdown, Gibbs was given just seven carries.

On the positive side, the rookie added two receptions, while the veteran was not targeted at all by Jared Goff.

It appears the Lions are content leaning on Montgomery, at least early in the season, while they presumably develop Gibbs and ease him into action to maximize his potential.

Is Jahmyr Gibbs a good pick in fantasy football this year?

Gibbs is one of the best overall players to own in dynasty leagues, where long-term upside is greatly rewarded.

In traditional season-long leagues, his fantasy value is much more up for debate, especially after he took a backseat to David Montgomery in Week 1. Unless their roles change as the year goes on, which is entirely possible but not at all guaranteed, Gibbs will be difficult to trust in fantasy lineups each week.

Gibbs ranked as the RB13 and 32nd overall player during fantasy draft season this year, according to his ADP. This means most managers who selected Gibbs during their drafts did so around the third round.

His implied value commands much more production than Montgomery, whose ADP ranked him as the RB31 and 80th overall player. Things didn't play out that way in the Detroit Lions' first game.

While Gibbs can surely increase his output as the 2023 NFL season plays out, his light usage in Week 1 is a bit concerning. It also creates a fantasy lineup dilemma for Week 2 and any other game until he proves to have earned a larger workload.

He's hard to trust as a fantasy starter next week, forcing his managers to remain patient despite his high draft pick. The other option is to explore the possibility of trading him.

Who should I trade Jahmyr Gibbs for?

Jahmyr Gibbs has become an interesting trade candidate in the early stages of the 2023 fantasy football season. Any manager considering doing so is likely under the mindset that David Montgomery will maintain a large enough offensive role to make Gibbs a bust relative to his ADP.

Managers may also believe that Gibbs will eventually emerge as the featured back for the Detroit Lions, but they aren't willing to risk waiting for that to happen.

Chances are, any manager looking to deal Gibbs will likely be able to find another team interested in acquiring him. At least one other manager in a league is likely to still believe that his huge upside will earn him a larger role in the near future.

Managers looking to trade should probably be looking for two solid starters in return. Sportskeeda's fantasy football trade optimizer suggests a return package including Alexander Mattison and George Pickens.

This type of return seems to be fair compensation in a Jahmyr Gibbs trade. The return package includes two players with plenty of upside, though not as much as Gibbs, with a much more established offensive role with their NFL teams right now.

