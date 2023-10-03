Should I trade Raheem Mostert? Exploring fantasy oulook for Dolphins RBs with De'Von Achane quickly ascending

Raheem Mostert is in an excellent fantasy football situation, serving as the RB1 for one of the NFL's most high-powered offenses. It has worked out for him in a big way during the 2023 season, including two finishes among the top five fantasy running backs in the first four weeks. This would normally give him an extremely bright outlook, but De'Von Achane complicates things a bit.

Achane is one of the league's fastest-rising players, with two consecutive weeks of massive fantasy football production. This creates an interesting scenario for managers to potentially sell high on Mostert in the fantasy football trade market.

Raheem Mostert fantasy outlook for 2023

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Raheem Mostert

The Miami Dolphins have put a priority on speed and explosiveness when filling out the offensive skill positions on their roster. This is what makes Raheem Mostert a perfect fit for their running back position, as he's one of the fastest players in the entire NFL. This explains his excellent start to the 2023 fantasy football season, following a relatively promising campaign last year.

Mostert has finished among the top 20 running backs in three of the first four weeks of the 2023 season, including two top five finishes in fantasy football. He has done so without excessive volume, averaging just 15.25 touches per game. His seven total touchdowns and 6.0 yards per touch are among the reasons for his fantasy success.

The one issue with Mostert's fantasy outlook is that his most recent performance was by far his worst of the 2023 season. In Week 4 against the Buffalo Bills, he recorded just 10 touches for 45 yards. While it could have just been an off day for Mostert, what's more concerning is that De'Von Achane recorded more touches and more production for the second consecutive week.

Also Read: Fantasy Football Buy Low Sell High candidates

Is Raheem Mostert a good pick in fantasy football this year?

Raheem Mostert

It's entirely possible that the workload distribution in the Miami Dolphins' backfield is beginning to shift. There's no denying that De'Von Achane has massive upside, as demonstrated by his past two games. He has finished as RB1 and RB5 in fantasy football the past two weeks, totaling 353 yards and six touchdowns. This comes after receiving just two touches across the first two games this year.

Also Read: 5 knee-jerk trades to pursue in fantasy football

What's most alarming for Raheem Mostert's fantasy outlook is that he has been out-touched by Achane in each of the past two weeks. Despite Mostert being listed as their starter, Achane has been used more and produced bigger numbers in two consecutive games. It's reasonable to believe that this shift will continue and probably even increase as the year goes on.

Further complicating Mostert's projections is the fact that Jeff Wilson Jr. is also expected to return from injury in the coming weeks, so he could be in the mix for touches as well.

Savvy managers will likely recognize that Mostert's fantasy value is probably as high as it's ever going to get right now. His situation suggests that his value will decrease moving forward, creating a sell-high opportunity in the fantasy football trade market.

Before placing any of the Dolphins' running backs into fantasy football lineups, make sure to reference the Start/Sit Optimizer first.

Who should I trade Raheem Mostert for?

Raheem Mostert trade

When trading away any superstar player in fantasy football, it's always important to make sure to always get the best value in return. Using the fantasy football trade analyzer is the best way to ensure that happens in any deal. For managers looking to move Raheem Mostert, the analyzer suggested a return package including Isiah Pacheco and Marvin Mims.

When flipping a star player, managers want to make sure they are receiving high-upside players in return whose value appears to be increasing as the year goes on. This will make their late-season roster, such as during the fantasy playoffs, stronger than it is now. Players like Pacheco and Mims fit this philosophy, as their roles have steadily increased each week this year. With Mostert's output decreasing, it may be time to move him before he loses some of his value.