Should Jim Harbaugh’s Chargers draft Malik Nabers with No. 5 overall pick? Exploring best player in 2024 NFL draft 

The Los Angeles Chargers hired former San Francisco 49ers and Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh this off-season, replacing Brandon Staley.

While taking over as Los Angeles' head coach in 2024, Harbaugh and the team hold the No. 5 pick in the 2024 NFL draft and must use it wisely as they look to turn the franchise around and make it a winning one.

With a lot of needs on the team, there are many options that the Chargers could look at with their pick. One of their top needs is getting another premier pass catcher.

They used their first-round pick last year on wide receiver Quentin Johnston, but he had an underwhelming season, catching 38 passes for 431 yards and only two touchdowns.

Wide receivers Mike Williams and Keenan Allen will be playing in the final year of their contracts where each is due more than $30 million for the year.

With Allen getting older, Williams coming off of an ACL injury and Johnston underperforming last season, the Chargers should target a top wide receiver in the draft.

One of the top wide receivers in the draft that could be available with the No. 5 pick is LSU's Malik Nabers. He led the FBS in receiving yards this past season with 1,559 yards and was named a unanimous All-American.

Why drafting Malik Nabers with No. 5 pick makes sense for Jim Harbaugh and Chargers

Malik Nabers during Texas A&M v LSU

With the No. 5 pick, the Los Angeles Chargers are in prime position to draft one of the top pass catchers in this year's draft. Whether it be Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., LSU's Nabers or Georgia tight end Brock Bowers, Harbaugh and Co. have the chance to draft a top offensive talent to help out quarterback Justin Herbert and the offense.

Harrison and Nabers are the top two wideouts in this year's draft. Harrison could be the first receiver taken, or vice versa. Los Angeles could be the first team to pick a wide receiver at No. 5.

Notably, Nabers had more receptions and yards than Harrison Jr. and is LSU's all-time receiving yards leader.

Whether it's Harrison Jr. or Nabers, it makes sense for the Chargers to draft one to eventually replace Allen, Williams or Johnston.

Who do you think the Chargers should draft with the No. 5 pick?