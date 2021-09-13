Should the Green Bay Packers start Jordan Love over Aaron Rodgers in Week 2?

The Aaron Rodgers-Jordan Love dynamic has been a big story in Green Bay since the latter was drafted in the 2020 NFL draft.

Rodgers has been miffed about the team opting to prepare for life after him instead of providing him with the weapons that would help him lead the Packers to a Super Bowl.

Understandably, Rodgers spent most of the offseason signaling that he wasn't interested in playing for the Packers again this year. In the end, he reported to training camp, gave a no-holds-barred interview, slammed the front office and started the season in Green Bay.

But, having spent most of the offseason vacationing with fiancée Shailene Woodley, Rodgers looked rusty in the season-opener against the Saints. The Packers suffered their heaviest loss with Rodgers under center and benched him to play Jordan Love during the game.

Down 35 the Packers have put Aaron Rodgers on the bench.



Enters Jordan Love — Bears Nation (@BearsNationCHI) September 12, 2021

The second-year quarterback looked good and some fans on social media demanded that he be the starter for the team's next game. Will the Packers do the unthinkable and bench Rodgers?

Should Packers start Jordan Love over Aaron Rodgers in Week 2?

The answer should be a huge "no." Aaron Rodgers may have had a rough outing, but he's still the reigning NFL MVP and will likely bounce back in no time.

But if Rodgers shows a lackadaisical attitude in practice this week, then the Packers should be considering starting Jordan Love next week. They should also consider trading Rodgers to load up for a run at the Super Bowl with Love under center.

But before making any decision, the Packers' coaching staff and general manager will have to sit down and talk with Rodgers to try and understand what happened on Sunday. If GM Brian Gutekunst realizes Rodgers played so poorly on purpose, he should be firm and do something about it. If it was only a bad night, then Rodgers should be given another chance. It is only fair.

Also Read

After all, Aaron Rodgers has been the reason behind the Green Bay Packers' success for a long time now.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar