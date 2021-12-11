Should Tom Brady retire on top or play as long as possible?

Tom Brady is still playing at an elite level at the age of 44. He has the Tampa Bay Buccaneers seeking a second consecutive Super Bowl crown and could even take home NFL MVP honors this season.

That leaves Brady with a fascinating decision to make regarding the future of his career. Should he retire at the peak of his abilities, or try to play to age 50 and physically go until his body breaks down?

Both possibilities offer intriguing benefits and also potential negatives.

Why Tom Brady should go out on top

Let's say the Buccaneers win another Super Bowl this season. That would give Brady eight in his legendary career and solidfy his status as being the greatest of all time.

This would also mean Brady retires without any terrible physical ailments forcing him into decisions. NFL fans saw Peyton Manning barely able to throw a football before he retired. Brett Favre, in recent times, has mentioned the health problems he now experiences after the toll his body took late in his career.

Brady would retire at the age of 44, which is remarkable, and could decide to spend more time with his family and just enjoy life. This would also ensure he retires with a Super Bowl victory, which is always the goal and one that often proves tough to attain.

The only negative here is Brady potentially having regrets about walking away before seeing just how many Super Bowls he could win. This would not be the best way to go into what is supposed to be a relaxing state of retirement.

Why Brady should play as long as possible

It is clear that Brady wants to affirm the fact that he is indeed the greatest. The fact he is leading the NFL in passing yards in 2021 also proves there is no reason for him to retire for any skill-related reasons.

He can continue playing and set countless NFL records that will never be broken, or at least not for a long time. Continuing to play also means he can be true to himself and only walk away when he sees his skills declining.

Brady has reset the narrative about how long a quarterback can play in the NFL. Him being so elite in his mid-40s means other teams are not going to be able to force out their older quarterbacks. And if a team does, like what could happen with Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay, other teams will be waiting to hand out a lucrative short-term deal.

There is no right answer in this scenario. It all comes down to how Brady and his family feel. Most importantly, he must make sure he does not put himself at risk of a serious injury. That would be the worst possible way for his NFL career to end. But he has to be honest with himself and his body about how he is truly feeling to make sure an extra season doesn't involve any serious long-term problems.

