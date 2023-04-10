Tony Romo is more deserving of a bronze bust in Canton, Ohio, than most would think. He was the franchise quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys for over a decade (2003-2016). The former Eastern Illinois Panther helped guide the Cowboys back into contention under Bill Parcells, Wade Phillips, and Jason Garrett.

Romo had one of the greatest careers for a Dallas Cowboys signal-caller ever. Romo had just one losing season as a full-time starter, according to Pro Football Reference. Dallas always had a chance with No. 9 under center. That is why he deserves some consideration for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton.

Underrated Statistics

For starters, Tony Romo holds many Cowboys passing records. He is the franchise's all-time leading passer (34,183) and has the most touchdown passes (248). He also has the most career games in franchise history with 3+ passing touchdowns (40), along with the most 300-yard passing games (46).

No. 9 has the single-game record for most passing yards in a Dallas uniform with 506 (vs. Denver Broncos on Oct. 6th, 2013). On Dec. 21st, 2014 against the Indianapolis Colts, Romo set the franchise record for completion percentage at 90% (18/20). The Wisconsin native also holds the record for most game-winning drives (28).

Not only did Romo come in clutch, but he was consistent on the road. He holds the NFL record for most consecutive road starts with at least 1 touchdown pass (41; 2009-2016). His career passer rating mark of 97.1 ranks better than Hall of Famers Peyton Manning and Joe Montana. His career completion percentage of 65.3% ranks better than future Hall of Famers Tom Brady and Russell Wilson.

Tony Romo, an All-Star Signal-Caller

Let's not forget that Tony Romo was a 4-time Pro-Bowl selection. He made appearances in 2006, 2007, 2009, and 2014. His 2014 was especially impressive, as he led the league in completion percentage (69.9%) and passer rating (113.3). He was named a 2nd-Team All-Pro.

It is very clear that Tony Romo was above-average from a statistical point of view. But what most people remember about him is not winning a Super Bowl. The Cowboys were just 2-4 in postseason play with him starting under center. That is what may kill his Hall of Fame candidacy in most eyes.

But remember, Super Bowls are a team award. It is not just one player that does it alone. Also, officials sometimes mess everything up. In 2014, in Romo's best year as a starter, the Cowboys lost to the Green Bay Packers in the postseason due to the controversial Dez Bryant "no-catch."

Tony Romo was one of the best Dallas Cowboys to ever play. That is why he should be in Canton. He did the best he could with multiple coaches coming in and out during his career in Dallas. He belongs in Canton as one of the most efficient passers ever.

