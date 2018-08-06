Should you Consider Passing on Le'Veon Bell in Fantasy Football Drafts?

If fantasy football drafts haven't taken place, I bet they are taking place soon since the NFL season officially starts in one month from tomorrow. A lot of people probably think Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell is either a top one, two, or three pick in the fantasy draft, but should fantasy owners reconsider that thought entering the 2018 season?

For the second consecutive season, Le'Veon Bell is holding out of training camp because he didn't sign a contract extension with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Bell showed up a week to go before the start of the regular season last year and the Steelers hope that isn't the case again this season.

If that's the case, Bell could be rusty to start the season. However, he showed no signs of being rusty in 2017. Le'Veon Bell rushed for 1,291 yards on 321 carries and nine touchdowns. He also caught 85 passes for 655 yards receiving and two touchdowns.

On the Steelers schedule, there are only three or four teams that convince me Le'Veon Bell could be slowed down. The Baltimore Ravens, the Carolina Panthers, the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Denver Broncos, and the New Orleans Saints. However, the Steelers are known for playing down to their opponents.

It would probably look foolish for fantasy owners to pass on Le'Veon Bell if they have the chance to draft him, but I would totally understand why. He is 26 years old, but Bell could very well be easily distracted to play up to his level because he will be focusing on getting his money this offseason rather than focusing on the task at hand.

Bell believes he should be paid already, but the Pittsburgh Steelers don't see it that way. Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley already received a contract extension. The other reason why Le'Veon Bell didn't get that contract extension is because he has had off the field issues before.

If Bell has another hiccup, it could lead to another suspension and it could also cost him a lot of money this offseason.