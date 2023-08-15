Simone Biles gloats as Jonathan Owens spoils her with Prada, Jacquemus bags - "Makes my heart melt"

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens are easily one of the sweetest celebrity athlete couples today.

Married this year, both Biles and Owens continue to share sweet moments from their lives with fans. From their engagement until after their wedding, the Olympic gymnast has kept everyone updated.

Of course, the NFL season's beginning has only prompted more stories and interactions from the happy couple.

That being said, Simone Biles has no chance of sharing how much the Green Bay Packers star continues to spoil her.

Image credit: Simone Biles' official IG (@simonebiles)

"My husband is the best," Biles wrote. "He stays spoiling me".

The image featured two designer handbags: one from Jacquemus and one from Prada. Apparently, the NFL safety spotted the backs via Simone Biles' Twitter likes:

"The fact he saw my Twitter likes for this one makes my heart melt".

Of course, this isn't the first time Biles has shown off a gift given to her by Owens.

During her bachelorette party, Biles proudly showed off another designer bag given to her by her husband. Owens, on his end, decided to send the Olympic medalist a present.

Image credit: Biles IG (@simonebiles)

“The sweetest surprise from my future husband,” Biles wrote in one story.

Simone Biles was there to support Jonathan Owens at the NFL preseason opener

Starting a season for the first time after marriage, Biles was beyond excited to cheer for Owens from the stands. It was also the NFL star's first game with the Green Bay Packers, which is also his dream franchise.

Image credit: Biles' official IG (@simonebiles)

"My lil baby 34," Biles mentioned in one story.

She also showed off her gameday fit, which consisted of shorts, white boots, and Owens' jersey tucked in.

Happy to see his wife at the game, Owens also seemed to love her fit:

"Sexy a**," he wrote.

In one slip, Biles even caught him interacting with someone other than her from the sidelines:

"When he talking to someone during a game but it ain't you WTF".

Having said that, Biles has also just returned to competitive gymnastics. As a result, both athletes aren't currently in the same city, and are working it out long distance.