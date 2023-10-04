Skip Bayless admonishes Jerry Jones to 'just shut up' as Cowboys owner challenges 49ers

Jerry Jones-owned Dallas Cowboys (3-1) will face arguably the toughest challenge they have this season in facing the undefeated San Francisco 49ers (4-0).

The 49ers and Cowboys have been two tough NFC teams for the past five years, with the former getting the upper hand on Dallas.

As the team is preparing for the undefeated 49ers, Jones had some alarming, but confident comments about his team. He thinks that the 49ers have to get through them to get to the Super Bowl this season.

This caused Undisputed host, Skip Bayless to advise Jones to 'shut up' regarding the remarks he made about San Fran.

"Look, Jerry is so slick says Keyshawn, so slick that he might just slip on his slickness and fall right on his a*s, which he usually does," said Bayless. "Jerry just wants to hear Jerry talk. He wants to come across as football wiser than anybody else so he can go to dinner and tell his friends. He doesn't speak football very wisely. It always comes across like he really doesn't know football, which is why I keep saying just shut up."

Bayless added:

"But he can't shut up because he's got two radio shows in Dallas. He does media session after every game in ways that no GM or certainly owner ever does. He said you got to come through us. Well, they've come through you the last two times. You met them in the playoffs. Just shut up lay low."

Expand Tweet

Here is the full quote from Jones that Bayless is referring to:

"They are probably right now the most likely team to win the Super Bowl. But in order for them to get there, they've got to go by us, hopefully two times, if that's the way it falls in the playoffs, and we're in the playoffs, of course. The bottom line is, you're playing the best."

San Francisco 49ers have handed the Dallas Cowboys their last two playoff losses

Dak Prescott during NFC Divisional Playoffs - Dallas Cowboys v San Francisco 49ers

While it is good to be confident, you have to be humble at the same time.

Jones was just stating his confidence in his Dallas Cowboys, but you can't make those comments against the team that's knocked you out of the playoffs the last two times.

This past season, the two teams met in the NFC Divisional round of the playoffs and it resulted in a close 19-12 victory for the San Francisco 49ers.

The season prior, the two teams faced off in the playoffs with another close battle being won by the 49ers. San Fran escaped with a 23-17 victory.

The 49ers are currently four-point favorites and will look to improve to 5-0 on the season.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Skip Bayless, Undisputed, Jerry Jones, 105.3 The Fan, and H/T Sportskeeda