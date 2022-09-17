"I fear for Tom Brady in this game because they will get after him" - Skip Bayless has big concerns about Buccaneers QB ahead of Week 2 battle against Saints

Tom Brady has been relatively successful versus the NFC South since joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in March 2020. However, there's one team in the division that has given the quarterback some issues and that team is the New Orleans Saints. The Saints are the only team in the NFC South that Brady has a losing record against and Skip Bayless knows that.

On the Fox Sports 1 show Undisputed, Bayless fears for the Buccaneers quarterback:

"Dennis Allen has Tom Brady's number and has had it all the way since Tom became a Buccaneer or suckaneer as it was when he first joined them during the pandemic. I fear for Tom Brady in this game because they will get after him."

Bayless mentioned that starting left tackle Donovan Smith's injury could be a factor as well in how the quarterback plays:

"I just have a gut feeling Donovan Smith will not be able to go. I could just tell by his body language the other night, you could just see he didn't like it."

"I don't think he's going to like the idea of having to suck it up and go out there and play. He's not built like that. He's had some issues before, even during the pandemic, and it was iffy whether he was even going to play that year. I'm not sure he will suck it up and I'm not condemning or criticizing him for that."

Brady and his stats versus the Saints

The three-time NFL MVP has faced the Saints eight times as the Buccaneers quarterback. In the last four games against the Saints, he's thrown for 1,037 yards, six touchdowns and eight interceptions. For the 45-year-old quarterback, a win versus the Saints in Week Two would give him and the Buccaneers an early divisional win.

There's reason to hope that the quarterback can break the losing streak versus the Saints in the Casears Superdome in New Orleans. In their Week One win over the Dallas Cowboys, he threw for 212 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He also won't have to face Sean Payton, who retired this offseason after 15 seasons as the Saints' head coach.

Overall, Brady wants another ring if this is his final season in the NFL. Let's see if he can overcome the Saints on the road.

