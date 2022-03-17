“Shame on you, Randy Gregory" - Skip Bayless couldn't believe Cowboys star's surprise Broncos move

Former Dallas Cowboys edge rusher Randy Gregory was all set to remain with the only team he's known since being drafted as a high behavior risk out of Nebraska in 2015.

Yesterday, it was initially reported that Gregory received an extension for five years and $70 million. And roughly an hour later, it was revealed that the Dallas star was suddenly going to sign with the Denver Broncos for virtually the same salary.

Skip Bayless, co-host of the FOX Sports One show Undisputed (and a well-known Cowboys fan), was irate upon hearing about the change of heart and had a simple message for his former player:

"Shame on you, Randy Gregory. After all Jerry Jones did for you...you do THAT to him."

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless Shame on you, Randy Gregory. After all Jerry Jones did for you ... you do THAT to him. Shame on you, Randy Gregory. After all Jerry Jones did for you ... you do THAT to him.

Bayless likely refers to how team owner Jerry Jones supported Gregory through multiple suspensions. In 2016, he was suspended for 14 games for violating the NFL's substance-abuse policy.

He was also suspended for the entire season in 2017, for two games in 2018, again for the entirety of the 2019 season, and the first six games entering the 2020 NFL season.

Gregory's agent claimed that the change of heart was because there was language in the contract that stated that the contract could be voided or money withheld for suspensions of fines.

Clarence Hill Jr @clarencehilljr Per sources, the language in Randy Gregory's contract is standard in every Cowboys contract. It is in Michael Gallup and DeMarcus Lawrence contract. It was not specified language for Gregory. A player could lose bonuses or guarantees if a player is fined or suspended. Per sources, the language in Randy Gregory's contract is standard in every Cowboys contract. It is in Michael Gallup and DeMarcus Lawrence contract. It was not specified language for Gregory. A player could lose bonuses or guarantees if a player is fined or suspended.

The Cowboys and other league sources have stated that such language is standard in all contracts. Regardless of right and wrong, the Broncos have their man, and Dallas is left reeling in the aftermath.

How will the Dallas Cowboys replace the production of Randy Gregory?

Dallas Cowboys v Kansas City Chiefs

Despite losing Gregory and his six sacks from last season, the team is still expected to perform at a high level by getting after opposing quarterbacks.

Dallas recently re-signed star defensive lineman DeMarcus Lawrence to a three-year, $40 million contract.

However, most of the expectations will fall on defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and his star pupil, 2021 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, Micah Parsons.

In only his first season, Parsons had 13 sacks, which is good for the second all-time for rookies only to Jevon Kearse with the Tennessee Titans in 1999.

While DeMarcus Lawrence was out last season with an injury, Dan Quinn utilized Parsons on the defensive line as a pass rusher, which was a significant success.

Although the team will look to use various blitz packages and schemes to generate pressure, most of the pressure may fall on Micah Parsons and his rare ability to get to the quarterback.

Edited by Piyush Bisht