Skip Bayless makes a bold prediction about the Cleveland Browns' Super Bowl chances

FOX Sports analyst Skip Bayless made a bold prediction for next year's Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium. Bayless has the Tampa Bay Buccaneers winning the NFC and Cleveland Browns winning the AFC.

He further picked Tom Brady and the Buccaneers to beat Baker Mayfield and the Browns to win their second-straight Super Bowl.

Can the Cleveland Browns defeat the Kansas City Chiefs and make it to the Super Bowl?

Cleveland Browns are prepared to make a Super Bowl run in 2021

Cleveland has made several upgrades to their defense this off-season. The Browns signed John Johnson III, Jadeveon Clowney, Malik Jackson and Troy Hill. Cleveland also drafted well, selecting Gregory Newsome II and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah.

The Cleveland Browns will find out a lot about themselves early in the 2021-2022 NFL season. In Week 1 the Browns travel to Arrowhead Stadium to take on the Kansas City Chiefs. This will allow Cleveland to see where they match up against Kansas City in case they meet again.

But are all the signings and draft picks enough to lead the Cleveland Browns past the Kansas City Chiefs? With Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney rushing Patrick Mahomes, it's safe to say the Browns definitely have a better shot than last season.

"I am picking Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns to win the AFC and lose to Tom Brady in the Super Bowl." — Skip Bayless

It will also give the Cleveland Browns more game film against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs offense. Will the Browns defeat the Chiefs in Week 1? It doesn't seem likely since Andy Reid's teams play some of their best football in September.

Not to mention that Andy Reid has a perfect 8-0 record against the Cleveland Browns in his career as a head coach. Reid coached against the Browns for the first time in the NFL playoffs last season and emerged victorious in dramatic fashion.

The Cleveland Browns have the odds stacked against them in Week 1. They will also be the underdogs if they meet the Chiefs in the playoffs. People say the third time is the charm, and if the Browns make it to the championship game in the AFC they'll play the Chiefs for the third time in two seasons.

With the upgrades made on defense and the return of O'Dell Beckham Jr., the Browns have a good shot at making it to their first Super Bowl in franchise history. Skip Bayless may feel the Buccaneers will beat the Cleveland Browns, but just making it to the Super Bowl is a massive achievement for the franchise.