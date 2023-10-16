Skip Bayless questions whether Brock Purdy dropped "all-time dud" after Deebo Samuel and Christian McCaffrey's injuries

The San Francisco 49ers are no longer undefeated and they may have lost Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel for the time being. The 49ers lost to the Cleveland Browns on a cold and rainy Sunday afternoon. San Francisco was seen as one of the most dominant teams before the 19-17 loss. Now, many are questioning if they will be able to bounce back?

One of those questioning the San Francisco 49ers' ability to move past the Week 6 loss is Skip Bayless. On Monday's broadcast of "Undisputed," Bayless suggested there may have been too much hype around 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy.

"Did the 49ers just play their Super Bowl last Sunday night?" Bayless said. "Did they peak way too early? Did they just max out last Sunday night? Christian McCaffrey runs so hard. He blows himself up regularly blows himself up and he blew himself up yesterday. Deebo hurt his shoulder and disappeared, what if both these weapons are gone for a while?"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Bayless added:

"Is it possible that the kid (Purdy) that I thought was going Tom Brady fell back to Earth with such a thud that it was one of the all-time duds? This was shockingly bad, where you lose a little of your invincibility.-Skip Bayless

Expand Tweet

Bayless also questioned whether the San Francisco 49ers 'maxed out' too early in the season? He was unsure of whether Purdy can get the job done without two of his biggest weapons, or his game is just dependent on McCaffrey and Samuel?

Not only was it San Francisco's first loss of the 2023 NFL season, it was also Brock Purdy's first loss in regular season. San Francisco will now prepare for a road trip against the Minnesota Vikings next Monday night.

Christian McCaffrey injury update: latest on 49ers RB

Late in the third quarter of Sunday's game, running back Christian McCaffrey suffered an oblique injury. He was seen running to the locker room but, returned just about five minutes later. He then left again and wasn't able to finish the game. McCaffrey has been a key asset for the 49ers offense, and already has over 500 yards and seven touchdowns through Week 6.

Expand Tweet

After the loss, head coach Kyle Shanahan was asked about the severity of his running back's injury. Shanahan noted that Christian McCaffrey also had a rib injury, but didn't give any further update. The running back had 11 carries for 43 yards and a solitary touchdown before suffering his injury.

Deebo Samuel injury update: latest on 49ers WR

The San Francisco 49ers also lost wide receiver Deebo Samuel during Sunday's game. Samuel suffered a shoulder injury in the first quarter of the game. He had just one catch for 11 yards prior to leaving the game. After the game it was revealed that X-Rays were negative on his shoulder. But, that he would be having an MRI on Monday.

Expand Tweet

The results of Samuel's MRI will determine if and how much time he could miss.