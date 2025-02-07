Snoop Dogg NFL Honors 2025 opening monologue: 6 best jokes and hilarious moments

Snoop Dogg loves football, and he clearly showcased it at Thursday's NFL Honors. As the event's master of ceremonies/host, he had plenty of fun ribbing at the players, coaches and other personalities present.

He came in prepared with jokes for every occasion, which he showcased in his opening speech. And here are some of the best moments from it.

Snoop Dogg's six best jokes and hilarious moments

6) Wearing a Steelers jersey

Snoop Dogg is a proud Angeleno, having been born in nearby Long Beach. But for this occasion, he surprisingly decided not to show up in a Rams or Chargers jersey.

No, he went for a dynastic one: the Pittsburgh Steelers Black and Gold - a fitting choice given what is being sought three days from now. More on that later.

5) Dig at Micah Parsons and Jerry Jones

Micah Parsons is one of the most intimidating pass rushers in the NFL today, having double-digit sacks ever since he entered the league in 2021. He is also one of its most talkative players, hosting his own podcast, The Edge, in between games.

And if the opening speech is any indication, Snoop Dogg has heard about it. And he thinks owner Jerry Kones likes it, comparing the episodes and quotes to a "record store."

4) Mocking Joe Burrow and the Bengals' defense

Joe Burrow played like a man possessed in 2024. Hungry to prove himself again after a wrist injury prematurely ended his 2023 season, setting career-highs in completions, passing yards, and passing touchdowns.

Too bad his Cincinnati Bengals could not defend well to save themselves from another postseason absence. As Snoop Dogg put it, he could afford a Tumbler (the Batmobile from Christopher Nolan's Batman trilogy), but not top-notch defenders:

3) Mocking Josh Allen's award chances

Josh Allen may not have been as monstrously prolific in 2024 as he was in the past four seasons, but he was his most efficient self. Picked off only six times, the first time he had single-digit interceptions? Sacked only 14 times and lost 63 yards (the first time he lost fewer than a hundred).

Unfortunately, two other MVP candidates have been statistically way more prolific than him: Lamar Jackson and Saquon Barkley. They also sound way cooler to say.

2) Super Bowl LIX ribbing

The Kansas City Chiefs have purportedly become the most hated team in America. "Biased officiating," "dubious calls," "overexposed because of Taylor Swift" - fans have their reasons.

Then there are the Philadelphia Eagles: one of the rowdiest fan bases in the league - famous for pelting Santa Claus, booing Hall of Famer Michael Irvin as he lay on the turf with what turned out to be a career-ending spinal injury, and rioting after winning Super Bowl LII. And yet, they are the good guys? Snoop Dogg thinks so.

1) Bill Belichick and his girlfriend

Earlier last year, Bill Belichick shocked fans by revealing that he was dating Jordon Hudson. A reminder: the former New England Patriots head coach is 72, and his girlfriend is 24, which means she is old enough to be his granddaughter.

And Snoop Dogg realized something: before she was born, the Dallas Cowboys were a dynasty, and the Chiefs were a mediocre team. Cue laughs from everyone.

