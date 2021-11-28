Snoop Dogg makes a bold prediction regarding Super Bowl LVI

Snoop Dogg is a rapper, songwriter, media personality, actor, and businessman born in Long Beach, California. He will be a part of a star-studded halftime show at this year’s Super Bowl in Los Angeles at SoFi Stadium.

The 16-time Grammy-nominated rapper will join Eminem, Dr. Dre., Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar on Sunday, February 13, 2022. Snoop Dogg was asked which two teams will play in the game and he did not go far on his matchup.

Who does Snoop Dogg predict will be in Super Bowl LVI?

The California-born performer sees the Super Bowl as an all-L.A. affair between the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers. If his prediction does become a reality, it would be the second time in Super Bowl history that two teams from the same state play in the game.

In Super Bowl XXIX (29), the then-San Diego Chargers faced the San Francisco 49ers in Joe Robbie Stadium in Miami, Florida.

San Francisco won the game 49-26 behind the left arm of Steve Young, who threw a Super Bowl-record six touchdown passes with 325 yards passing. For the Chargers, quarterback Stan Humphries went 24 of 49 for 275 yards with a touchdown and two INTs.

It was the Chargers' lone Super Bowl appearance while in the city of San Diego.

Looking at the Rams franchise, they have been in four Super Bowls: (three in St. Louis and one in Los Angeles). In Super Bowl LIII (53), the Los Angeles Rams were defeated by the New England Patriots 13-3, giving Tom Brady his sixth Super Bowl ring.

The three points scored by the Rams are tied for the lowest point total in the game’s history. Back in Super Bowl VI (6), the Miami Dolphins scored three points in their loss to the Dallas Cowboys 24-3.

The Rams are currently in second place in the competitive NFC West with a 7-3 record, and their quarterback, Matthew Stafford, is fourth in touchdown passes with 24. The Chargers are also second in their division, the AFC West, with a 6-4 record, and their quarterback, Justin Herbert, is seventh in the NFL in passing yards with 2,927 yards.

A Rams-Chargers Super Bowl would have the city of Los Angeles “drop it like it’s hot” if it happens.

